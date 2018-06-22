Concussion Protocol & Return-to-Participation Protocol: Overview

Training, Collaboration and Standardized Care

Sideline medical professionals meet over the summer to review the latest protocols and train for the upcoming season. In 2018, the NFL is holding three medical trainings in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Chicago, and the league has expanded the number of attendees to include all Team Physicians, Athletic Trainers, booth ATC spotters, Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants (UNC), Independent Neurological Consultants (INC) and neuropsychologists.

These trainings are "an opportunity for us to learn, to discuss together, to figure out how we can improve our communication and our collaboration," said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL Chief Medical Officer and a practicing neurosurgeon. "The spirit is really how can we leverage our skills and our experience as a group, to improve player health and safety for our 32 clubs."

Robb Rehberg is a booth ATC spotter who works home games for the New York Jets. "Gathering all the people responsible for the health and safety of players in one place means we can talk about our specific roles, he said. "We can talk about how our roles are supposed to interface, and make sure there's no miscommunication."

Dr. Javier Cardenas is an Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant for the Arizona Cardinals and member of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee.

At the medical trainings, "we get to see our [Head, Neck and Spine] Committee work translated from protocols into implementation," Cardenas said. "In medicine, we know that the more you standardize a protocol, the better off the patient population is, because you eliminate a lot of the variability."

James Collins is the Head Athletic Trainer for the Los Angeles Chargers and President of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS).

"On game day, it's all about everybody being on the same page," he said, "just like players and coaches are on the same page because they practice. We do the same thing."