Behind-the-Scenes on Game Day: The 60-Minute Meeting 

When athletes prepare to take the field for the season, it's important that medical personnel, coaches and staff are getting ready, too. As always, player health and safety is the #1 priority heading into any game, and those on the sidelines are prepared to step up if needed.

For the NFL, the 60-Minute Medical Meeting is a crucial piece of game day preparations. Taking place at the stadium one hour before kickoff at every game throughout the NFL season, the meeting is an essential checkpoint to ensure officials, team medical staff, and gameday medical personnel are aware of all in-game player health and safety procedures and resources.