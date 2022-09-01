Behind-the-Scenes on Game Day: The 60-Minute Meeting 

Published: Sep 01, 2022 at 02:00 PM

When athletes prepare to take the field for the season, it's important that medical personnel, coaches and staff are getting ready, too. As always, player health and safety is the #1 priority heading into any game, and those on the sidelines are prepared to step up if needed.

For the NFL, the 60-Minute Medical Meeting is a crucial piece of game day preparations. Taking place at the stadium one hour before kickoff at every game throughout the NFL season, the meeting is an essential checkpoint to ensure officials, team medical staff, and gameday medical personnel are aware of all in-game player health and safety procedures and resources.

The following video is a training tool for participants in the meeting. It provides an overview of what is discussed during the 60-Minute Medical Meeting and shows how the meeting helps prepare medical staff and gameday personnel to be responsive to any player health and safety needs that may arise during the game.

As the video details, the meeting is a short but important component of each game day. It includes dedicated time introducing key staff to one another, reviewing logistics, assigning roles, and running through emergency action plan procedures. These sessions ensure a coordinated medical response, should one be necessary.

Related Content

news

NFL Launches Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

news

Injury Data Since 2015

news

NFL Awards $1 Million to Study Impact of Cannabis and CBD on Pain Management

Researchers from University of California San Diego and University of Regina to conduct innovative research studies evaluating the effects of cannabinoids on athletic pain management and performance

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Media Briefing Transcript: Dr. Allen Sills COVID-19 Updates at Special League Meeting, Dec. 15, 2021

news

CDC Shares NFL Vaccination Success Story as a Model for Society

news

NFL Presents: Diversity and Inclusion in Sports Medicine

news

2021 Preseason Injury Data: Key Takeaways

news

The Importance of Reporting COVID-19 Symptoms

news

NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for the 2021 Regular Season

news

Preseason Injury Reduction