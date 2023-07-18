NFL Announces 2023 Roster of Medical Students Participating in League-Wide "Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative"

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to have been selected to participate in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. I am looking forward to being a part of the sports medicine team on a national stage and learning about sports-related injury management protocols from expert leaders in the NFL. Working with athletes at this level is truly the opportunity of a lifetime and I look forward to the positive impact that this program will have in my future career as a physician." – Temitope Elutilo-Ayoola, Morehouse School of Medicine, Arizona Cardinals

"When I made the decision to pursue a career in health care, I knew that Sports Medicine was an ideal fit for my interests. I often envisioned what working with athletes on a daily basis would look like, but I had never had an opportunity to see first-hand what this line of work entails. That was until I heard about the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative program. When I first learned about this program through communication from my institution, I was ecstatic to say the least. This was the exact type of experience that I was looking for. I never thought that an opportunity like this would be available to me this early in my medical training. I am grateful to be a part of the class of 2023 and I am hopeful that through this experience, I will be able to gain valuable insight into what a career in Sports Medicine encompasses." – Brandon Chiedo, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta Falcons

"I am excited and honored to participate in the NFL diversity in sports medicine pipeline initiative! This is a great chance for me to further explore my interest in Orthopedics and work with a great professional staff. I look forward to making new memories, connections, and experiences." – Mohamed Bah, University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Buffalo Bills

"The NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative is an excellent program that will give me practical exposure to professional-level sports medicine and meaningful connections in the field. I can't wait to learn more about what it means to be a team physician and apply the skills and knowledge I gain to my career in orthopedics! I am immensely grateful for this opportunity from the NFL as well as the support and mentorship that comes with it." – Alexis Restrepo, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Carolina Panthers

"There are truly no words to express what this opportunity means to me. I am beyond excited to learn from a multi-disciplinary sports medicine care team through this well-rounded experience. The NFL's commitment to diversify the field of sports medicine is especially important to me and I am eager to take part in this opportunity. As a Black woman, I know what it means to feel unseen and underrepresented and the far-reaching implications this has on health care. My interest in sports medicine arose from a simple desire to advocate for the health and well-being of my own family and friends as they participated in the sports and activities they love. I am confident that the experience offered by the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Initiative will not only elevate my understanding of what it means to care for world-class athletes but also prepare me to work with a diverse patient population with a wide variety of health goals." – Tyler Kelly, University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville, Chicago Bears

"Sports have always been an integral part of my life, so it is a dream getting the chance to work with athletes of the highest level. I am extremely grateful to the NFL for opening its doors to medical students and providing this once in a lifetime opportunity." – Alexandria Williams, Morehouse School of Medicine, Cincinnati Bengals

"I am very grateful and honored to have been selected to join the Cleveland Browns as part of the NFL Diversity Pipeline Program. I am excited to learn from an experienced multidisciplinary team of expert clinicians that all play an important role in the delivery of excellent, comprehensive, innovative, and patient-centered care to high-performing professional athletes. As an aspiring orthopedic surgeon, I look forward to expanding my clinical knowledge and learning from providers and patients alike as I participate in the diagnosis, management, rehabilitation, and return-to-play of NFL athletes." – Penelope Halkiadakis, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland Browns

"I am extremely thankful to the NFL and Meharry for this opportunity. I am eager to learn from this elite team of physicians and physical trainers. As a fan of Dallas sports, medicine and the human body, this is a Dallas kid's dream come true. I hope this program and others like it in the future continue to improve diversity in the realm of sports medicine." – Imari Parham, Meharry Medical College, Dallas Cowboys

"I am beyond grateful and excited to be a part of this program. As an athlete and aspiring Sports Medicine physician, I am thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside some of the best athletes and their medical teams. This will be a once in a lifetime experience and I am looking forward to fully immersing myself in all aspects of this program!" – Adrianna Hayden, Meharry Medical College, Denver Broncos

"I'm so grateful to be able to participate in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Elective. Sports medicine is something that has been a consistent part of my life both on the giving and receiving ends as a former athlete. In college, my passion for sports medicine led me to pursue a degree in Exercise Science. Now as a medical student, I am continuing this passion and pursuing a career in orthopedic surgery. I am excited to participate in this program to learn from skilled orthopedic surgeons in the field and get a chance to continue to develop my clinical skills through this program. As someone who never saw themselves fully represented in medicine as a kid, becoming the first physician in my family always felt like too big of a dream. I hope through this program, I can continue to inspire other youth, women, and people of color to pursue a career in sports medicine. No dream is too big, and I am thankful that the NFL is working to invest in the dreams of more underrepresented people in sports medicine." – Tamarandobra "Dobra"

Ogeh, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Detroit Lions

"I am excited to be given this amazing opportunity to learn about sports medicine at the highest level during my final year of medical school. Being someone who has played sports my entire life from basketball to power-lifting, and as someone who is applying to orthopedic surgery, this unique experience is truly a dream come true! Likewise, I am excited to see how big of an impact this pipeline program can make on the diversity we see within the field of sports medicine and beyond." – Analisa Narro, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, Houston Texans

"I am overjoyed to be a part of this experience and excited to see what medicine is like behind the scenes of the NFL. This is truly a unique opportunity that I am sure to never forget." – Adam Munoz, Morehouse School of Medicine, Indianapolis Colts

"The NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Program Pipeline Initiative will provide me with much-needed clinical exposure, educational opportunities, and mentorship that will enable me to reach my fullest potential while making meaningful contributions to Orthopedics in the future." – Lancelot Benn, Howard University College of Medicine, Jacksonville Jaguars

"I am extremely grateful to the NFL, NFLPS, and PFATS for creating this amazing program to increase diversity within sports medicine and the National Football League. I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity to help pave the way and encourage future students from diverse ethnic backgrounds to choose this path. This program has the potential to change the lives of so many students like myself who at one point thought a career in professional sports wasn't achievable. With support from this program, I now believe my dream of becoming an NFL team physician is truly possible." – Patrick Baki, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City Chiefs

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to learn sports medicine from The Raiders, where it is practiced with excellence. I am eager to meet the team and familiarize myself with the intricacies of what it takes to keep NFL athletes healthy and performing at their best." – Cameron Harris, Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Las Vegas Raiders

"It is so rare to get the opportunity to work with elite level athletes. Having the chance to work with the care team that keeps the athletes healthy is even more special. The NFL is changing what I thought was possible for black women in orthopedics and I am beyond grateful to be a part of this initiative. I have so much respect for the discipline and dedication that it takes to reach the professional level. I hope to apply what I learn from the physicians, trainers, nutritionists, and all the other staff members to my community practice during residency and beyond. As an aspiring pediatric orthopedic surgeon, I am looking forward to working with student athletes and doing all I can to keep them injury-free while they play the sport they love!" – Nonye Ikeanyi, Charles R. Drew University, Los Angeles Rams

"Orthopedic surgery is widely known to be a highly competitive residency program to match into. That is why I was thrilled to have been chosen for the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. This program has given me the opportunity to learn from some of the most distinguished surgeons in the field of sports medicine. I am eager to gain valuable knowledge and skills from them and hope to earn their confidence and endorsement in my pursuit of becoming an Orthopedic surgeon. – Nicholas Cavil, Meharry Medical College, Miami Dolphins

"As a medical student getting to observe and participate in the care of NFL athletes is an opportunity of a lifetime. Working with the Minnesota Vikings health care team will allow me to gain deeper understanding of how health care is delivered in a high intensity and high stakes environment and best prepare me for a career in sports medicine. I am grateful to the NFL and Minnesota Vikings for this amazing experience." – Hassan Mian, University of Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings

"When I first read about the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, I was immediately fascinated with the opportunity. Having the chance to be a part of a program that's playing such a vital role in the initiative to diversify the current field of sports medicine is so exciting for me. I was even more ecstatic to learn that I would be returning to a city I once lived in as a master's student, to now work and learn under the medical staff of the New England Patriots. As a former athlete and a future orthopedic surgeon, I view this program as a means to springboard me into the field, affording me unparalleled preliminary exposure to learn from and be directly mentored by those who are pioneers within the world of sports medicine, as well as interact with such a familiar population of patients. I want to thank Howard University College of Medicine, the NFL, the NFLPS, as well as the Patriots organization for partnering and allowing the opportunity for not only myself but also future students to come participate in such a pioneering program as this." – Bryan Beaubrun, Howard University College of Medicine, New England Patriots

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime dream such as The NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. This initiative will provide me with invaluable experiences and opportunities to learn from both industry professionals and athletes, which will help me develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in this highly competitive field. I am elated at the opportunity to return to my hometown team! WHODAT!!!" – Schyler Morton, Meharry Medical College, New Orleans Saints

"This opportunity would not have been possible without God - with Him, I'm thankful. Looking forward to going back to my athletic roots in my hometown!" – Valdemar Wany, Morehouse School of Medicine, New York Giants

"I am absolutely elated to be participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. I'm excited to increase my knowledge of sports medicine and learn more about the various professionals and different treatment strategies involved in the care of professional athletes." – Azra Dees, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, New York Jets

"The NFL Diversity Pipeline Initiative is an incredibly opportunity to gain exposure to Sports Medicine in such a unique setting. I cannot wait to integrate myself into the team, contribute however I can, and learn from every team member I meet. I am honored to have been selected and hope to serve as an example to young aspiring physicians who are underrepresented in medicine that may not have a role model that looks like them or shares the same experiences that their last name or background does not limit their potential." – David Jimenez, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Eagles

"As a medical student interested in Sports Medicine, I am thrilled and grateful to have the opportunity to be a participant in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Program Pipeline Initiative. I am hopeful for my experience to be one of immense exposure to and learning about the commitment and work required by the personnel who are dedicated to caring for NFL players." – Warren Austin, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh Steelers

"I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the 2023 group of students for the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative. Seattle has been my home ever since my family came to the U.S. from Mexico, and I am beyond excited and proud to be with the Seahawks for this unique opportunity. I look forward to learning about musculoskeletal health and applying the skills from this unique opportunity to primary care settings. I am particularly interested in sports medicine because the specialty can also improve the Latino community's health, as there are many musculoskeletal injuries secondary to construction, agriculture, and other physically demanding jobs." – Brian Cedeño, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle Seahawks

"I am truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with the talented physicians, medical staff, and football players associated with the Tampa Bay Bucs. This is a unique opportunity that I never could have expected without this pipeline directive. I hope more programs like this become available to inspire and encourage under-represented youths to become involved in the field of medicine." – Jamie Maignan, Morehouse School of Medicine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"I am very excited for this opportunity to work with the Titans. I am thrilled to uniquely combine my experience as an athlete with my passion for medicine on one of the largest stages in sports. I am grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to get started." – Morgan Williams, Meharry Medical College, Tennessee Titans