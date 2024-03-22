On April 9, 2024, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will lead a discussion on the league's efforts to remove preventable head contacts on the field. The conversation will focus on rules changes; innovations in protective equipment, such as position-specific helmets and the Guardian Cap; as well as how new helmet impact detection technology is delivering insights and information that is leading to changes in how the game is taught and played.
