Delivering World-Class Game Day Care to the NFL's World-Class Athletes

In addition to their view from inside the stadium booth, ATC spotters and the booth UNC use a state-of-the-art Injury Video Review System (IVRS) created specifically for reviewing injuries on the field. This system, which is in place at every NFL game, gives the medical experts in the booth access to every camera angle in the stadium, well beyond what viewers see in the TV broadcast. Each game has an average of 16 camera angles that allow ATC spotters to immediately review plays from multiple vantage points. ATC Spotters are supported by two Injury Video Replay Technicians, who assist with video replay. Sideline UNCs and team physicians are required to review video as part of their evaluation of a potential player injury.