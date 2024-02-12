NFL, UNLV Medical Leaders Convene for Health and Safety Super Bowl Medical Summit

LAS VEGAS — February 12, 2024 — Medical leaders from the National Football League and Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, in partnership with UNLV Health, hosted the NFL Health and Safety Super Bowl Medical Summit on Friday, February 9, 2024, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

The day-long conference was led by top medical experts from the NFL and the Las Vegas medical community, who presented and discussed a number of important sports medicine topics, including concussion protocol and management, innovations in protective equipment, injury reduction, emergency medical management, enhanced training practices, and supporting the next generation of talent in sports medicine.

"We're grateful to have the opportunity to gather with our sports medicine colleagues to discuss the latest research, innovations and practice enhancements as another tremendous NFL season comes to a close," said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills. "We always look forward to the opportunity to share the latest findings from our work, hear from other leaders in the field and dig into these topics that are front-of-mind for physicians, athletic trainers, and other sports medicine providers alike."

"The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is pleased to work in partnership with the NFL to host some of the leading experts in the field of sports medicine," said Dean Marc J. Kahn. "This perfectly aligns with the school's mission to provide elite level training for not only our medical students, but for any practitioner who attends the Super Bowl Medical Summit."

Attendees included physicians and athletic trainers from across the state, as well as Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine residents and medical students. Participants were eligible to obtain a Continuing Medical Education credit for attending the summit, or a certificate of attendance for non-physician participants that can count toward elective credit.