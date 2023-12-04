Seven Professional Sports Leagues and International Federations Hold Seventh Joint Session to Advance the Health and Safety of Sports

NEW YORK — Dec. 4, 2023 — Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports.

During the two-day conference held Dec. 1 and 2, 2023, at the NFL office in New York City, medical leaders shared ongoing research and best practices on a series of topics including: concussion identification and reduction efforts; protective equipment; sports science and performance management in injury prevention; head contact measurement strategies; and emergency preparedness efforts, among others.

The leagues and federations are committed to enhancing further collaboration and information sharing among the organizations' medical leadership, as well as with sports health and safety experts around the world. The leagues and federations remain committed to delivering exceptional care to elite athletes and continuing research to advance their safety on the field of play.