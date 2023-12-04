Seven Professional Sports Leagues and International Federations Hold Seventh Joint Session to Advance the Health and Safety of Sports

Published: Dec 04, 2023 at 12:00 PM

NEW YORK — Dec. 4, 2023 — Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports.

During the two-day conference held Dec. 1 and 2, 2023, at the NFL office in New York City, medical leaders shared ongoing research and best practices on a series of topics including: concussion identification and reduction efforts; protective equipment; sports science and performance management in injury prevention; head contact measurement strategies; and emergency preparedness efforts, among others.

The leagues and federations are committed to enhancing further collaboration and information sharing among the organizations' medical leadership, as well as with sports health and safety experts around the world. The leagues and federations remain committed to delivering exceptional care to elite athletes and continuing research to advance their safety on the field of play.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jay Allen, AFL, Jay.allen@afl.com.au 
Lucas Barrett, CFL, LBarrett@cfl.ca
Christian Philipp, IIHF, christian.philipp@iihf.com
Kelly Langmesser, NFL, Kelly.Langmesser@nfl.com
Jennifer Neziol, NHL, jneziol@nhl.com
Glenn Jackson, NRL, gjackson@nrl.com.au
Peter Hannon, WR, peter.hannon@worldrugby.org

International Collision Sport Group Meeting, December 2023

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
1 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
2 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
3 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
4 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
5 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
6 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
7 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.
8 / 8

Medical leaders representing the Australian Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), National Football League, National Hockey League (NHL), National Rugby League (NRL) and World Rugby (WR) gathered for the seventh International Collision Sport Group Meeting to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in the health and safety of sports on Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

Adam Hunger/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Knowledge sharing at DFL and NFL Medical Conference 

news

Transcript, Fall League Meeting Health and Safety Media Briefing, October 17, 2023

news

NFL, Premier League Discuss Latest Advancements in Player Health and Safety 

news

NFL Emergency Preparedness Fact Sheet

news

Top Finishers in NFL Data Challenge Improve League's Ability to Predict Injuries on the Field Using AI

news

Transcript, Player Health and Safety Preseason Media Briefing, August 16, 2023

news

NFL Announces 2023 Roster of Medical Students Participating in League-Wide "Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative"

news

NFL and NFLPA Commit Additional Half Million Dollars to Fund Studies of Innovative Pain Management Solutions, including CBD

news

NFL Expands Smart Heart Sports Coalition to Include 26 Members, Continuing to Drive CPR and AED Advocacy

news

Transcript, Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Program Expansion Press Call, May 22, 2023

news

NFL Announces League-wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine