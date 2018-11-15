Scientific Advisory Board Participation Agreement

VII. ADDITIONAL TERMS:

A. Force Majeure. The failure of the Sponsor Parties to comply with any provision of this Agreement due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of the Sponsor Parties (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other "force majeure" event shall not be considered a breach of this Agreement. The Sponsor Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to an Investigative Team's or any Participant's property or any other person's property in connection with the Funding Opportunity. The Sponsor Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in this Agreement; for any human or electronic error; or for Submissions that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. The Sponsor Parties reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Funding Opportunity or any element thereof (including, without limitation, this Agreement) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in this Agreement).

B. DISCLAIMER AND INDEMNITY: THE SPONSOR PARTIES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO THE INVESTIGATIVE TEAM OR ANY PARTICIPANT FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPETITION OR THIS AGREEMENT. THE INVESTIGATIVE TEAM AND EACH PARTICIPANT HEREBY RELEASE AND AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS THE SPONSOR PARTIES AND THEIR EMPLOYEES, OFFICERS, AFFILIATES, RELATED PARTIES, REPRESENTATIVES, AGENTS, PARTNERS, JUDGES AND ADVERTISING AND PROMOTIONAL AGENCIES FROM ANY AND ALL DAMAGES, INJURIES, CLAIMS, CAUSES OF ACTIONS, LIABILITY OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING ACTUAL LEGAL FEES AND EXPENSES), KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, ABSOLUTE OR CONTINGENT, NOW OR IN THE FUTURE ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO: (1) HIS, HER, OR ITS FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ANY OF TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT OR OTHER APPLICABLE RULES; (2) ANY MISREPRESENTATION HE, SHE OR IT MAKES TO THE SPONSOR PARTIES UNDER THIS AGREEMENT OR OTHERWISE; (3) HIS, HER OR ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE FUNDING OPPORTUNITY; (4) HIS, HER OR ITS RECEIPT, USE OR REDEMPTION OF ANY FUNDING, OR THE INABILITY TO RECEIVE, USE OR REDEEM ANY FUNDING AND (5) A CLAIM BY A THIRD PARTY THAT THE PROPOSALS, OR ANY RESEARCH, IDEAS, SERVICES OR PRODUCTS DISCUSSED IN THE PROPOSAL, OR ANY OTHER MATERIALS OF ANY NATURE FURNISHED BY HIM, HER OR IT, INFRINGES (WHETHER DIRECTLY, CONTRIBUTORILY, OR OTHERWISE), MISAPPROPRIATES OR VIOLATES SUCH THIRD PARTY'S INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS.

C. Relationship of the Parties: The Investigative Team and each Participant acknowledge and agree that unless the Sponsor Parties, on the one hand, and Investigative Team or Participant, on the other hand, conclude a separate, executed agreement regarding the commercial discussions pursuant to this Agreement, any comments or statements (whether written or oral) by the Sponsor Parties or any third party regarding potential commercial discussions shall not be binding nor commit the Sponsor Parties in any way whatsoever to any form of commercial input in or with Investigative Team or any Participant beyond the Funding Opportunity. The parties shall negotiate the terms of any separate agreement in good faith and each party shall ensure that those involved in such negotiations on its behalf are sufficiently authorized to do so. Therefore, it is understood that neither party intends to create any agency, joint venture or partnership relationship by this Agreement or out of the Funding Opportunity. This Agreement solely relates to the Investigative Team's and each Participant's participation in the Funding Opportunity, and is not a transfer of rights or intended to create any licensing or other relationship between the parties.

D. Whole Agreement; Waiver. This Agreement (together with all other applicable rules and documents to be entered into pursuant to it) sets out the entire agreement and understanding between the parties, and supersedes all proposals and prior agreements, arrangements and understandings between the parties, relating to Investigative Team's and Participant's participation in the Funding Opportunity. INVESTIGATIVE TEAM AND EACH PARTICIPANT ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THEY HAVE NOT RELIED ON ANY REPRESENTATION, WARRANTY, COLLATERAL CONTRACT OR OTHER ASSURANCE OR STATEMENT (WHETHER WRITTEN OR ORAL) (EXCEPT THOSE SET OUT IN THIS AGREEMENT) MADE BY OR ON BEHALF OF THE SPONSOR PARTIES OR ANY OTHER PARTY. Investigative Team and each Participant waive all rights and remedies which, but for this section, might otherwise be available to them in respect of any such representation, warranty, collateral contract or other assurance. Failure by either the Sponsor Parties to enforce any provision of this Agreement will not constitute a waiver of the Sponsor Parties' right to enforce that provision.

E. Lost Items. Any property of Participant may be removed from the Funding Opportunity site within one day after the completion of the Funding Opportunity and Participant shall be liable for any storage charges and all risk, including loss, damage and theft of such property, until the removal of the property from the site of the Funding Opportunity by Participant. The Sponsor Parties have no liability for any loss, damage or theft of any property of Participant, and Participant hereby releases the Sponsor Parties from any such liability.

F. Governing Law and Jurisdiction. This Agreement and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in relation to this Agreement shall be governed by and will be interpreted in accordance with the laws of the State of New York without giving any effect to any contrary choice of law or conflict of law provision or rule (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction), and each party hereby irrevocably and unconditionally (1) submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the appropriate federal or state court located in the State of New York, New York County, and any appellate court thereof; and (2) agrees that all claims shall be heard and determined in such court.

G. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts and by different parties hereto in separate counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and all of which, taken together, shall constitute one and the same agreement. Delivery of an executed counterpart of a signature page to this Agreement by fax (or other commonly-used electronic means (e.g., emailed PDF)) shall be effective as delivery of a manually executed counterpart of this Agreement.

H. Joint Liability. Investigative Team and each Participant and are jointly liable for all obligations and liabilities of Investigative Team and Participants under this Agreement.