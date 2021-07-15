About the NFL's Scientific Advisory Board

The NFL assembled a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)—chaired by Peter Chiarelli, U.S. Army General (Retired)—comprised of leading independent researchers, experts, doctors, scientists and clinicians to develop and lead a clear process to identify and support compelling proposals for scientific research to be funded.
In 2016, as part of the Play Smart. Play Safe initiative, the NFL allotted $100 million for medical research and engineering advancements, including $40 million in funding for medical research primarily dedicated to neuroscience.
Funding Opportunity for Innovative Translational Research on Concussion and Comorbid Conditions
In 2018, the SAB issued a request for proposal (RFP) and provided a funding opportunity for research being conducted by investigative teams related to the diagnosis, treatment, and natural history of concussion (mild traumatic brain injury) and associated comorbid conditions.
The SAB reviewed 129 proposals, from which they selected eight finalists to give oral presentations, and provide additional written materials to the SAB. After review and evaluation of the science and merit of the finalists' proposals, the SAB recommended five projects to the NFL for funding. The NFL accepted the SAB's recommendations and granted $35 million in total funding to all five projects.
Funding Opportunity for Innovative Preclinical, Translational, and Clinical Research on the Prevention, Treatment, Rehabilitation and Return-to-Play of Hamstring Injuries
In 2020, the league opened a second funding opportunity to allocate $4 million for the purposes of inviting research proposals and providing funding for innovative preclinical, translational and clinical research being conducted by leading investigative teams related to the prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and return-to-play following injury to the hamstring muscle group.
The SAB reviewed 89 proposals, from which they selected five finalists to give oral presentations and provide additional written materials to the SAB. After review and evaluation of the science and merit of the finalists' proposals, the SAB recommended one project to the NFL for funding. The NFL accepted the SAB's recommendations and granted $4 million in total funding to the project.
The remaining $1 million in funding will be awarded by the NFL's Research and Innovation Committee through a request for proposals titled "Innovative Translational and Clinical Research on Alternatives to Opioids: Effects on Pain and Performance." Pre-proposals for this funding are being accepted now through July 31, 2021.
More information on the SAB's evaluation process and the projects being funded can be found at the SAB Fact Sheet here.