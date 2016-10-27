UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program is Accelerating Understanding of Youth Concussions

Summary

New York Giants Chairman and Executive Vice President Steve Tisch has given millions to UCLA's BrainSPORT Program to help fund a pioneering research, treatment and outreach program for children and adolescents with traumatic brain injuries.

Discovering the Differences Between Adults and Children

Dr. Christopher Giza has been taking care of children with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) since 1994.

"We realized early on that the developing brain responded differently to trauma than the adult brain," he says, "and yet most of the management and treatment for kids with traumatic brain injury and concussions was simply borrowed from adults."

So in 2012 Dr. Giza launched the UCLA BrainSPORT program to research and treat people with sports-related traumatic brain injuries, particularly children and adolescents.

Two years later, the program received philanthropic support from Steve Tisch, Chairman and Executive Vice President of the New York Giants and was renamed the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT program.

President Barack Obama announced the $10 million gift at the Healthy Kids and Safe Sports Concussion Summit at the White House in May 2014.

Tisch's investment made BrainSPORT the nation's largest public-private collaborative sports concussion program.

Concussion Education Outreach

Beyond clinical care for those with sports-related neurological injuries, BrainSPORT also goes to great lengths to educate athletes, their coaches and their parents about concussions and sports safety.

"Our lectures and research presentations have been viewed by over 10,000 other health care providers and researchers globally," Dr. Giza says.

A recent BrainSPORT survey of almost 600 parents across the U.S. shows why this kind of outreach is key.