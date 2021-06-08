Official Rules for Pain Management Funding Opportunity 

14. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY:

(a) Ownership: All intellectual and industrial property rights, including, without limitation, any patents, trade secrets, know-how, copyrights or trademarks (collectively, "Intellectual Property Rights") belonging to an Investigative Team or any Sponsor-Related Entity prior to the Funding Opportunity shall remain vested in such party. Any Intellectual Property Rights created or otherwise developed by an Investigative Team during the course of the Funding Opportunity shall vest in such party. Any Intellectual Property Rights created or otherwise developed by a Sponsor-Related Entities during the course of the Funding Opportunity shall vest in such party.

(b) Warranties: By submitting a Submission, each Participant represents and warrants that all information entered on the Submission is true and complete to the best of such Participant's knowledge, that the Investigative Team has the right and authority to submit the Submission on its own behalf or on behalf of the persons and entities specified within the Submission, and that the Submission (both the information and materials submitted in the Submission and the underlying technology/method/idea/treatment protocol/solution described in the Submission): (i) is the Participant's(s') own original work, or is submitted by permission with full and proper credit given within the Submission, or, if a part of those products and services are not original to or solely owned by the Participants, then the Participant(s) has (have) all necessary rights and licenses from any third party in order to incorporate such part into the products or services discussed in the Submission and contemplated in these Official Rules; (ii) does not contain confidential information or trade secrets (whether the Investigative Team's, any Participant's or anyone else's); (iii) does not violate or infringe upon the patent rights, industrial design rights, copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity; (iv) does not contain malicious code, such as viruses, malware, time bombs, cancelbots, worms, Trojan horses or other potentially harmful programs or other material or information; (v) does not and will not violate any applicable law, statute, ordinance, rule or regulation; and (vi) does not trigger any reporting or royalty or other obligation to any third party.

(c) Other Businesses and Funding Recipients: Each Participant acknowledges that any consideration by any Sponsor-Related Entity of a Submission is not an admission by such Sponsor-Related Entity of the novelty, propriety, originality or value of the Submission, or the research, ideas, products or services discussed in the Submission. Each Participant further acknowledges that a Sponsor-Related Entity may be creating, have previously created or may in the future independently create, or already may have received or in the future may receive from another third party, products, projects, ideas, designs and other materials that are substantially similar, identical, or otherwise related to the products or services discussed in a Submission, which such Sponsor-Related Party may use for any purpose without any liability or compensation to such Investigative Team. Each Participant further acknowledges that due to the nature of the Funding Opportunity, there is a possibility that similar proposals may be submitted by multiple Investigative Teams. Any similarity between proposals shall in no way entitle any Participant to any consideration or compensation from any Sponsor-Related Party, including in the event a project similar or identical to the Investigative Team's is selected for an Award. By entering the Funding Opportunity and submitting a Submission, each Participant specifically acknowledges this possibility and agrees to the terms stated in these Official Rules. The Sponsor-Related Entities are further under no obligation of any kind to any Participant unless such obligations are specifically undertaken pursuant to a written agreement fully executed by such Participant and the applicable Sponsor-Related Entity. For clarity, nothing in these Official Rules restricts any Sponsor-Related Entity from using, disclosing, publishing or otherwise exploiting any ideas, suggestions or feedback (e.g., any matters discussed outside of the specific Submission) provided by a Participant during the Funding Opportunity for any legitimate purpose related to Sponsor's health and safety priorities. If any Sponsor-Related Entity is interested in licensing or acquiring any Intellectual Property Rights or other interests in the products or services discussed by a Participant during the Funding Opportunity, the a Participant may, in its discretion, negotiate in good faith with the Sponsor-Related Entity to provide such license or other interest (individually and together with other contributors, as applicable). Except pursuant to a separate written agreement with any Sponsor-Related Entity, a Participant may not use any trademark, brand, logo or other corporate identifier of any Sponsor-Related Entity or any of their affiliates for any purpose whatsoever without the prior written consent of Sponsor in each instance.