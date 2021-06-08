NFL-NFLPA Pain Management Committee Accepting Applications for $1 Million in Research Funding 

The anticipated total amount to be funded for this Funding Opportunity is up to $1,000,000. The NFL expects to fund up to five (5) pilot studies within this total amount. The number of winning investigative teams, and the total amount to be funded, will be determined initially based on the quality of the proposals submitted and by recommendations from the NFL's PMC initially and by the Research & Innovation Committee subsequently (as further described below, the R&I Committee). The NFL will make the final decision as to which proposals are funded (and to what degree) based on the number of proposals recommended by the R&I Committee.