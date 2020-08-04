Mission
The NFL Research and Innovation Committee is composed of independent and NFL-affiliated medical professionals and focuses on issues relevant to the health and safety of active NFL players
Goals
- Advise the NFL on research proposal submissions from external sources
- Identify and critically examine bodies of medical research that impact the health and safety of active NFL players
- Oversee research when requested by the NFL and its collaborators
- Analyze injury data and propose interventions
- Advise the NFL with analyses of new technologies germane to NFL player health and safety
Areas of Focus
Orthopedic research
- Diagnosis
- Prevention
- Treatment
Neurological research
- Diagnosis
- Prevention
- Treatment
Internal/Sports Medicine research
- Diagnosis
- Prevention
- Treatment