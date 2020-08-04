NFL Research and Innovation Committee

Dr. Dallas Hack

Dr. Dallas Hack M.D. served as the Director of the US Army Combat Casualty Care Research Program and Chair of the Joint Program Committee for Combat Casualty Care from 2008 to 2014. He coordinated more than 70% of the DoD trauma research to improve battlefield trauma care of those injured in combat totaling more than $2 billion in grant funding. During that time, the Department of Defense funded the largest Traumatic Brain Injury research program to address the increasing awareness of the massive burden of Traumatic Brain Injury in the military. He held numerous military medical leadership positions including Commander of the NATO Headquarters Healthcare Facility, and Command Surgeon at the strategic level during Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. COL(R) Hack received numerous military awards including the Bronze Star, two Legion of Merit awards, and was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Military Order of Medical Merit. He has a BA from Andrews University, a MPH from Johns Hopkins University, a MD from Loma Linda University, a MSS from the US Army War College, and a CPE from the Certifying Commission in Medical Management. He was recognized as the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by Loma Linda University in May 2015 and is a Fellow in the American College of Military Public Health. He has an appointment from the School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh as Adjunct Professor of Neurosurgery and from Virginia Commonwealth University as an Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. After retiring from military service, Dr Hack has worked with numerous biotechs and non-profits to advance research in Brain Health and transition the progress to improved clinical practice.