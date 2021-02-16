NFL-NFLPA Pain Management Committee Issue Request for Information to Researchers on Pain Management Alternatives to Opioids 

Background:

The PMC was formed in 2019 as part of the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement with the goal of benefitting the health and safety of NFL players through education and research. The PMC has produced educational materials for players and team medical staffs that promote best clinical practices in pain management. The PMC is also interested in finding alternatives to opioids in the pain management of players, and in 2020 conducted two informational forums on CBD to learn about the current state of CBD science and manufacturing in North America. Now the PMC is turning its attention to identifying potential research opportunities aimed at supplementing the PMC's knowledge about pain management and the potential effect(s) of pain on performance in NFL players.