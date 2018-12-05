Transcript of NFL "1st and Future" Media Call

Rich McKay: Thank you, Jeff. For me, Competition Committee wise, every year we look at all aspects of game and we look at it many different ways. One of the ways we look at it is from fan suggestions. We get them all the time. We put them all together. We also look at club input, we look at statistics, we look at video. And to Jeff's point, what's really happened to us and benefited us in the last five years is a lot of new data that has been collected at the league level and then analyzed by people like you will hear talk today from both Jeff and Chris, from an engineering standpoint, and really given us some really good insight when it comes to safety and when it comes to the potential for rule changes that could impact safety.

So, for us last year, the kickoff was a good example as Jeff described. We had known for years that we wanted to make modifications to the play. We had made tweaks to the play. We obviously moved the kickoff back from the 35 to the 30, which reduced kickoffs and immediately reduced the number of injuries but didn't really change the play. And then we took the data and the engineering studies that we got from Biocore and we gave them to the Competition Committee and then we ended up giving them [inaudible] creating a really cool mechanism where we were able to incorporate a bunch of special teams coaches, challenge them, ask them with this new data and this new information, could they give us ideas on modifications of the play. We came together and we created really what looks like a new play, or a modernization, if you will, of the kickoff play. We are not scared as a league to modernize the game. The athletes do change, and as they do, schemes change, they get updated. And we need to modernize the game. We did that with the extra point a number of years ago, we did that with the kickoff, and it's cool to see that in this challenge, we will be talking about doing it with the punt.

For years, the frustrating part of the punt has been its injury rate and also its penalty rate, both of which are high. The penalty rate on the punt is the highest we have on any play in football, and as you know fans are not big fans of ending in a penalty, and that's one thing that we definitely want to look at as we look at all of this data and talk about changing this play.

So for us, we love the idea that it's going to be brought to the fans, its great fan engagement. Let's see what they can bring us with the data that will be provided. And then what we would do as a committee, so you know, is we would bring it, we'd talk about it in February, we'd talk about it again in March, we'd probably then engage the special teams coaches with these ideas and begin to work on it to see if there's not something we couldn't institute for next season or at least in seasons to come, because this play is the play we think is ready and ripe to be modernized both in the safety standpoint and in a competitiveness standpoint. That's kind of as we see it Jeff, and I'm happy to answer questions later after we have the engineers talk.

Jeff Miller: Rich, thanks for that. Let me take you to our last speaker, Chris Sherwood, who is a consultant to the NFL with the firm Biocore, which is a group of biomechanical engineering scientists who advise the NFL on our Engineering Roadmap, on the analysis that goes into some of these plays that Rich has referenced. Chris will walk you through briefly the elements that were pulled together that are going to be shared with this broader community in an effort to better understand the play and to come up with some possible suggestions for how to improve it. Chris…

Chris Sherwood: Thanks, Jeff. The data set for this competition will come from data from the 2016 and the 2017 seasons. We'll include in it game data, such as stadium and weather, play data, things like the game time and the score, but most of the data will really be centered around player data. One of those elements will be next gen stats, which is the XY position of every player on each play, as well as their speeds. We'll also include their traditional position, guard or cornerback, but also their punt-specific roles. Things like the gunner, the vice, the punt returner. One of the things we learned last year with the kickoff is that when you make rules changes, this is going to lead to different strategies and some of the player roles will change, and that in turn can lead to different player positions on the field. We've seen in the kickoff that the number of offensive lineman and defensive lineman has decreased and so we think that these two different ways to describe players, their traditional position as well as their punt-specific role, is an important part of this data set.

We'll also include information on the concussions, the players who suffer concussions on these punt plays. We will have more details – this comes from our video review process – on the player. Things like their activity, were they tackling or were they blocking, and in player-to-player impacts, we'll also include information on their partner.