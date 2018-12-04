NFL "1st and Future" Super Bowl Event Presented By Arrow Electronics Features New Crowdsourced Competition On Punt Play Rules

New York, December 4, 2018 – The National Football League (NFL) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) today announced the launch of 1st and Future, the NFL's annual Super Bowl competition designed to spur innovation in athlete safety and performance. 1st and Future will be presented by Arrow Electronics and hosted at Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) at the Ferst Center for the Arts in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019, the day before Super Bowl LIII.

This year's event will feature two categories of competition. The first category, the NFL Punt Analytics Competition, is new this year and will give applicants access to exclusive NFL data sets to inform creative submissions about rule changes designed to reduce player injury during punt plays. This challenge will utilize the crowdsourced data science platform Kaggle. Up to four of the best submissions will be awarded $20,000 each. The winning teams will be invited to present their submission in Atlanta, where they will compete to win Super Bowl tickets.

"Leveraging available data to analyze the game is an increasingly essential way to improve our rules and look to make the game safer," said JEFF MILLER, NFL Executive Vice President of Health and Safety Initiatives. "This is a groundbreaking new effort to ask the public to analyze our rules and make recommendations. We are excited to tap into the innovative thinking of data scientists and entrepreneurs."

The second category, Innovations to Advance Athlete Health and Safety Competition, invites all types of submissions for innovative product concepts that could improve player health and safety and will be managed by Georgia Tech's Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC). Up to five start-ups will be selected as finalists and will have the chance to present their innovations on stage in Atlanta. One grand prize winner will be awarded $50,000 and two tickets to Super Bowl LIII. The second-place winner will receive $20,000 and two tickets to Super Bowl LIII.

Finalists for both categories will present to a panel of judges and an exclusive audience including NFL team owners and executives, and representatives from the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, Arrow Electronics and Georgia Tech.

"We are seeing technology reach a threshold that opens up a whole new class of opportunities to improve the health and performance of athletes," said VICTOR GAO, chief marketing officer of Arrow Electronics. "Innovation begins with a single idea, and we are proud to support 1st and Future that draws upon the ingenuity of entrepreneurs to enhance the quality of life for not only professionals in the stadium but also aspiring young athletes at home."