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Zack Baun embraces change, sets high expectations for Vic Fangio's Eagles defense in 2026

Published: Jun 25, 2026 at 08:45 AM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Zack Baun's career arc is a great example of how change can bring out the best in people.

Baun spent his first four seasons in New Orleans occupying the same edge defender position he'd owned as a collegiate standout at Wisconsin. But when he showed up in Philadelphia in 2024, the Eagles converted him to inside linebacker, placing him on a fast track toward unprecedented success.

Baun's importance skyrocketed in his first season with the Birds, a year in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors as one of the NFL's best all-around inside linebackers on a defense that propelled the Eagles to their second Super Bowl triumph in franchise history. He did so with the help of teammate Nakobe Dean, who has since left for a new job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There it is again: change.

"It hurt to see him leave, but I'm happy to watch him go and I know he's going to succeed wherever he is," Baun said, via the team's official site. "I thank him from the bottom of my heart."

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Baun is once again embracing the change, and this time, he's the mentor. The veteran linebacker helped 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell acclimate to the pro game last season and will now need to count on Campbell as his running mate in the Eagles' defensive starting lineup.

"Just teaching small things like that I think are really influential to (Campbell) and his growth and development," Baun said of his efforts to assist Campbell. "You saw growth all throughout the season, so I'm really excited for him this upcoming season."

There's plenty of other reasons to be excited, too. Philadelphia added highly effective (and fairly underrated) edge rusher Jonathan Greenard this offseason, as well as cornerback Riq Woolen, who left the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks for a fresh start with the Eagles.

Additions like that have equipped veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with the tools to once again unleash his scheme on opposing offenses. The 2026 season will be cranked up a notch, too, according to Baun.

"I feel he's taking things to the next level this year," Baun said of Fangio. "Even with his own scheme, he continues to develop and tweak and change."

The new faces and the youngsters will need to function like sponges in training camp in order to master the tools of the defensive mastermind. If they can do that, Baun believes the sky is the limit -- and Baun just might serve as the pilot.

"He's a hard-nosed, old school football coach," Baun said. "If you're willing to learn and listen to what he has to say, it could be really good for you and I think it's been really good for this defense."

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