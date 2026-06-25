Zack Baun embraces change, sets high expectations for Vic Fangio's Eagles defense in 2026

Baun is once again embracing the change, and this time, he's the mentor. The veteran linebacker helped 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell acclimate to the pro game last season and will now need to count on Campbell as his running mate in the Eagles' defensive starting lineup.

"Just teaching small things like that I think are really influential to (Campbell) and his growth and development," Baun said of his efforts to assist Campbell. "You saw growth all throughout the season, so I'm really excited for him this upcoming season."

There's plenty of other reasons to be excited, too. Philadelphia added highly effective (and fairly underrated) edge rusher Jonathan Greenard this offseason, as well as cornerback Riq Woolen, who left the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks for a fresh start with the Eagles.

Additions like that have equipped veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with the tools to once again unleash his scheme on opposing offenses. The 2026 season will be cranked up a notch, too, according to Baun.

"I feel he's taking things to the next level this year," Baun said of Fangio. "Even with his own scheme, he continues to develop and tweak and change."

The new faces and the youngsters will need to function like sponges in training camp in order to master the tools of the defensive mastermind. If they can do that, Baun believes the sky is the limit -- and Baun just might serve as the pilot.