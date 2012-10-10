Woody Johnson: Tim Tebow a Jet for three more years

There were so many ridiculous moments during CNBC's interview with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on Wednesday that we can't talk about only one. They talked a little politics, but let's stick to football.
"We should've done a better job of accounting for (Watt). And keeping an eye, spy on him. And just don't throw in that area or throw extremely high ... He's 6-6. He can jump 30 inches. So he's probably like 15 feet when you add it all up."
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"That was a good pass."
We want to give an award to the CNBC guy who pointed out the pass was "just barely out of bounds." Note: Sanchez had some good moments Monday night, but that was an awful pass. He missed a touchdown chance.
"I wouldn't look at the numbers too seriously."
On Tim Tebow's future
"He's going to be with us for three years."
General manager Mike Tannenbaum hopes he's around long enough to prove Johnson wrong on this one.
Johnson was asked if Tebow was a virgin
This was on morning financial television. Mostly watched by old men. It really couldn't have been much more creepy or awkward. Thankfully, Johnson deferred on this question.