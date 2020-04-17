Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?

BRIAN BALDINGER: This question feels a little silly because who doesn't need to win the draft? Every team aims to get to the pinnacle of the season, and it starts with the draft. That said, my pick is the New York Giants. They have gone through three head coaches in five years, and GM Dave Gettleman has been in and out of hot water since he was hired in 2018. Seemingly the one constant over the last five years is that the Giants have held a top-10 pick (four times), but they haven't improved much when doing so. The pressure is on Gettleman. Big time.