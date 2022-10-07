Which NFC West team will emerge from four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary's rise and Dallas' nasty D

GLASS HALF FULL: Kyler Murray is a dynamic playmaker with the capacity to overcome less-than-ideal circumstances to help the Cardinals win games. Operating without his WR1 during DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension, Murray has managed to keep the team afloat despite some faulty game plans that have forced him to play sandlot football for extended stretches. If Arizona can develop a more consistent running game that enables Kliff Kingsbury to utilize an increasingly balanced offensive approach, the Bird Gang has enough firepower to overtake its rivals as the top team in the division.





GLASS HALF EMPTY: Arizona's slow starts put an immense amount of pressure on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to call the perfect game. The Cardinals have been outscored 66-16 in the first half this season. The lack of offensive production forces Arizona's defense to bring pressure early and often to keep opponents on their heels. Although the blitz-heavy tactics have been effective at times, the Cards do not want to live and die by the blitz against the top-tier quarterbacks remaining on the schedule. The secondary will eventually be exposed, with big plays putting the team behind the eight ball. With the offense sputtering and stalling, the high-risk, high-reward defensive tactics could backfire and leave Arizona on the outside looking in at the playoff field.





FINAL VERDICT: With the offense's uneven effort thus far, we've seen some tension between Kingsbury and Murray, most notably in the fourth quarter of last week's game at Carolina. At this point, with Arizona failing to field a top-10 scoring offense in any of Kingsbury's four seasons on the job, I have a hard time imagining the coach coming up with enough answers to help the Cardinals truly find their way on offense. This team wins when its best offensive players make big plays in big spots, but the top teams in the NFC have enough defensive playmakers to neutralize the Cardinals' stars in "gotta have it" moments. Without a series of schematic adjustments to make the offense more consistent on a drive-to-drive basis, the Cards' playoff hopes hinge on their stars routinely going above and beyond, and that's a tall order.