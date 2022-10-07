NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons

Scuffling out of the gates at 1-3, the Panthers face their toughest opponent yet in the 49ers, who boast the league's No. 1 scoring defense. Seeing how the assignment is to make a bold prediction, you already know where I'm going here. It might be a pipe dream for a team that ranks dead last in total offense and in the bottom half in defense, but I think Carolina is up to the task and wins its second game in three weeks.