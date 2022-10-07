Bold Predictions

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Panthers upset 49ers; Julio Jones finds Fountain of Youth vs. Falcons

Published: Oct 07, 2022 at 10:19 AM

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 5 schedule).

Steve Smith Sr.

Scuffling out of the gates at 1-3, the Panthers face their toughest opponent yet in the 49ers, who boast the league's No. 1 scoring defense. Seeing how the assignment is to make a bold prediction, you already know where I'm going here. It might be a pipe dream for a team that ranks dead last in total offense and in the bottom half in defense, but I think Carolina is up to the task and wins its second game in three weeks. 

Nate Burleson

There's a COOPER CRAZE at SoFi Stadium on Sunday! Cooper Rush tosses two touchdown passes, while Cooper Kupp hauls in two touchdown receptions. 

DeAngelo Hall

With the Green Bay Packers playing in their first International Series game, Aaron Rodgers might be the player everyone comes to see in London, but it's Saquon Barkley who steals the show. Green Bay entered this week ranked fifth in total defense, but the Giants running back torches the Packers for 200 scrimmage yards, leading New York to 4-1 for the first time since 2009. On the flip side, it's the first time the Packers don't begin the season at 4-1 under Matt LaFleur. 

David Carr

Julio Jones is set to play his former team of 10 years, the Atlanta Falcons, for the first time in his career. After posting just four catches for 76 yards and zero scores in his first two games of this season, Jones has his best performance since leaving Atlanta with a pair of touchdowns.

Marc Ross

The Cowboys might be underdogs to the Rams in Week 5, but this matchup is set up for Dallas' defense to dominate once again. After entering this week ranked third in scoring D and second in sacks, the Cowboys torment a struggling Matthew Stafford and a suspect Rams O-line. Early Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons adds two more sacks while Cooper Rush improves his career record to 5-0 as a starter in an upset victory for the road team.

