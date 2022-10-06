Around the NFL

Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

Published: Oct 06, 2022 at 02:26 PM
Nick Shook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be the most miserable 2-2 team in recent memory.

One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Atlanta Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds. Instead, it's been all about what hasn't worked for the Buccaneers, a team in win-now mode that is expected to contend for the conference crown, not just the division title.

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch," quarterback Tom Brady told reporters Wednesday when asked about the parity across the NFL, which includes his Buccaneers. "I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

Brady hasn't had an easy going so far. The 45-year-old quarterback took time away to deal with personal matters during camp, then returned to a roster that has seen a rotating cast of receiver due to injuries and suspension. When the Kansas City Chiefs -- a team Brady's Bucs demolished in Super Bowl LV -- came to town last week, the results fell short of the Buccaneers' Lombardi Trophy-chasing narrative.

Tampa's defense crumbled under the constant pressure applied by Patrick Mahomes and Co., and Brady couldn't put points on the board fast enough to keep up, leading to a 41-31 defeat on a national stage.

Making matters worse, Brady sustained a shoulder injury in the game, leading to more questions about his health. At 45 years old, it's certainly understandable if such inquiries come off as abrasive to the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

In no mood to speak at length, Brady responded succinctly to questions about his shoulder Thursday.

"Feels great. Thanks for asking," Brady said. "I'll be there Sunday."

Brady will be there Sunday, as will most of his teammates. They'll hope they can put together a better performance than the one last week that saw Todd Bowles' defense allow the most points in his time with the Buccaneers, which dates back to 2019.

If not, more of the same awaits.

