Week 2 bold predictions: Winless in Seattle

It's time for another round of bold predictions from the Around The NFL team. Remember, these predictions are not for the faint of heart.
Adrian Peterson runs for 150 yards
Nothing looked right for Peterson on Monday Night Football. He is not used to running out of a shotgun formation, and the Vikings didn't let him get a head of steam often when he carried the ball. Minnesota struggled to keep drives going and get Peterson the ball. Look for that to change in his return to Minnesota. The Lions defensive line doesn't look nearly the same this year, and linebacker DeAndre Levy hasn't been practicing for Detroit. This smells like a game where Mike Zimmer and Norv Turner remind everyone who the best running back in the league is. -- Gregg Rosenthal
Three TDs, 250 yards for Julio Jones vs. Big Blue
New York has potential on offense, but the Giants defense has been left alone to rot. Outside of some talent in the secondary, there's nothing special about this side of the ball. After watching Dallas carve through New York in disturbing fashion on Sunday night -- minus Dez Bryant -- I'm ticketing Julio Jones to put up massive numbers in MetLife. Let's put the line at 250 yards and three touchdowns. It's completely possible. Jones had 259 yards last December against a stronger Packers defense and fried high-priced corner Byron Maxwell three days ago. Take heart, Giants fans, you have a wideout in Odell Beckham who will wreak havoc of his own for many Sundays to come. -- Marc Sessler
Missed extra points cause culture change
At least three more extra points are missed on Sunday, leading to the inevitable overreaction of head coaches and offensive coordinators everywhere. Kickers will be shuffled and trend stories will begin to emerge about the benefits of the two-point conversion, something that Chip Kelly will have undoubtedly been preparing silently all preseason. It wasn't a big deal Week 1, but as games start to tighten and these kicks become much more high-pressured, expect changes to coaching behavior. -- Conor Orr
Cowboys will hold DeMarco Murray to under 50 yards
DeMarco Murray was noticeably lacking in burst and agility last week, failing to beat defenders to the edge. He's in a timeshare attack with Darren Sproles and Ryan Mathews -- two talented backs who were more efficient in Atlanta. Even with a chip on his shoulder against the team that made little effort to re-sign him, Murray might need 16-18 carries to reach the half-century mark against an improved front seven. -- Chris Wesseling
Seahawks will fall to 0-2
The Seahawks are headed into a buzzsaw at Lambeau Field this weekend. The Packers will be hyper-motivated for revenge after January's all-time gag job in the NFC title game, but that's not the only thing working against the defending NFC champs in this Sunday night showdown. I don't know how it's possible, but Aaron Rodgers looked better than ever in Week 1 against the Bears. If Nick Foles regularly found open seams in Seattle's secondary on last week, what do you think the reigning MVP will do? The cries for Kam Chancellor are about to get louder. -- Dan Hanzus
Bills earn zero sacks, zero interceptions on Tom Brady
Despite the New England Patriots giving three rookie offensive linemen significant playing time, the Buffalo Bills' ruckus pass rush won't take down Tom Brady for a sack and will earn zero picks. After baffling Andrew Luck last week, Rex Ryan's defense is lathered and gets Marcell Dareus back on the field. But Brady chips the fine Western New York china this week, getting the ball out quick and frustrating the Bills defense all game long. -- Kevin Patra