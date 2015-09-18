Around the NFL

Week 2 bold predictions: Winless in Seattle

Published: Sep 18, 2015 at 02:37 AM

It's time for another round of bold predictions from the Around The NFL team. Remember, these predictions are not for the faint of heart.

Adrian Peterson runs for 150 yards

Nothing looked right for Peterson on Monday Night Football. He is not used to running out of a shotgun formation, and the Vikings didn't let him get a head of steam often when he carried the ball. Minnesota struggled to keep drives going and get Peterson the ball. Look for that to change in his return to Minnesota. The Lions defensive line doesn't look nearly the same this year, and linebacker DeAndre Levy hasn't been practicing for Detroit. This smells like a game where Mike Zimmer and Norv Turner remind everyone who the best running back in the league is. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Three TDs, 250 yards for Julio Jones vs. Big Blue

New York has potential on offense, but the Giants defense has been left alone to rot. Outside of some talent in the secondary, there's nothing special about this side of the ball. After watching Dallas carve through New York in disturbing fashion on Sunday night -- minus Dez Bryant -- I'm ticketing Julio Jones to put up massive numbers in MetLife. Let's put the line at 250 yards and three touchdowns. It's completely possible. Jones had 259 yards last December against a stronger Packers defense and fried high-priced corner Byron Maxwell three days ago. Take heart, Giants fans, you have a wideout in Odell Beckham who will wreak havoc of his own for many Sundays to come. -- Marc Sessler

Missed extra points cause culture change

At least three more extra points are missed on Sunday, leading to the inevitable overreaction of head coaches and offensive coordinators everywhere. Kickers will be shuffled and trend stories will begin to emerge about the benefits of the two-point conversion, something that Chip Kelly will have undoubtedly been preparing silently all preseason. It wasn't a big deal Week 1, but as games start to tighten and these kicks become much more high-pressured, expect changes to coaching behavior. -- Conor Orr

Cowboys will hold DeMarco Murray to under 50 yards

DeMarco Murray was noticeably lacking in burst and agility last week, failing to beat defenders to the edge. He's in a timeshare attack with Darren Sproles and Ryan Mathews -- two talented backs who were more efficient in Atlanta. Even with a chip on his shoulder against the team that made little effort to re-sign him, Murray might need 16-18 carries to reach the half-century mark against an improved front seven. -- Chris Wesseling

Seahawks will fall to 0-2

The Seahawks are headed into a buzzsaw at Lambeau Field this weekend. The Packers will be hyper-motivated for revenge after January's all-time gag job in the NFC title game, but that's not the only thing working against the defending NFC champs in this Sunday night showdown. I don't know how it's possible, but Aaron Rodgers looked better than ever in Week 1 against the Bears. If Nick Foles regularly found open seams in Seattle's secondary on last week, what do you think the reigning MVP will do? The cries for Kam Chancellor are about to get louder. -- Dan Hanzus

Bills earn zero sacks, zero interceptions on Tom Brady

Despite the New England Patriots giving three rookie offensive linemen significant playing time, the Buffalo Bills' ruckus pass rush won't take down Tom Brady for a sack and will earn zero picks. After baffling Andrew Luck last week, Rex Ryan's defense is lathered and gets Marcell Dareus back on the field. But Brady chips the fine Western New York china this week, getting the ball out quick and frustrating the Bills defense all game long. -- Kevin Patra

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams RB Cam Akers returns to practice, underscores he never asked for trade

The subject of trades talks for weeks, Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday and clarified to a scrum of reporters he never asked to be traded.

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans on Thursday night.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

news

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman undergoing foot surgery, out for remainder of season

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be having surgery to address a Lisfranc injury and will be out for the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

news

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play vs. Eagles after deadline passes with no trade

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play against the Eagles tonight on "Thursday Night Football", NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at age of 72

Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Mississippi announced.

news

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.

news

RB Cam Akers expected to practice Thursday after Rams turned down trade offers

Running back Cam Akers is expected to return to practice with the Rams Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This comes after Akers was not traded by the Nov. 1 deadline, and indicates Akers and L.A. are trying to work things out.

news

Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'The first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE