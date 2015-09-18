Week 2 bold predictions: Winless in Seattle

Nothing looked right for Peterson on Monday Night Football. He is not used to running out of a shotgun formation, and the Vikings didn't let him get a head of steam often when he carried the ball. Minnesota struggled to keep drives going and get Peterson the ball. Look for that to change in his return to Minnesota. The Lions defensive line doesn't look nearly the same this year, and linebacker DeAndre Levy hasn't been practicing for Detroit. This smells like a game where Mike Zimmer and Norv Turner remind everyone who the best running back in the league is. -- Gregg Rosenthal