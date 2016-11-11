Von Miller won't lobby for more holding calls

"I'm not going to be the one lobbying for them anyway," Miller said, via ESPN.com. "I'm always on the next play, I feel like if I get my rush the way I'm supposed to, if I rush how I'm supposed to rush, if they hold me, I'm still going to be able to get there. ... If I get into this game with refs 'oh they're holding me on this play, holding on that play,' it's going to take me away from helping my teammates improve and all the other stuff I have to do in a game."