Von Miller: 'Dream within a dream' to join hometown Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. -- Growing up in the suburbs of Dallas, Von Miller's parents were an embodiment of the “love ‘em or hate ’em” reaction the Cowboys create in seemingly every NFL fan.

One of his formative memories was seeing his father celebrating the Cowboys' success watching a game on TV. His mother, however, is not a fan.

"This should be the first year where everybody’s unified on one team, so it’s pretty cool to have everybody in blue,” Miller said at an introductory news conference after signing a one-year contract that could be worth up to $7.5 million with his hometown team on Tuesday, with the 37-year-old standout pass rusher hoping to return them to their Super Bowl-winning heights of his childhood.

Miller had previous conversations about joining the Cowboys, including after claiming his second Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season. He ended up signing with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent three years, before joining the Washington Commanders last season. This time around, everything lined up.

"It's like that movie, Inception, like a dream within a dream. I always wanted to play in the National Football League, and then to play for the Dallas Cowboys. We're going deep with it, year 16,” Miller said.