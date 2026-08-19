Brian Schottenheimer on brawls in Cowboys-Saints joint practice: 'I'm in charge of fight club'

The repeated donnybrooks led Schottenheimer and Saints coach Kellen Moore to discuss whether to call practice.

"We kind of had agreed that if a couple of other things happened, we would cancel it, but they worked through it," Schottenheimer said. "Again, they settled into it, but again, there's a discipline element to playing this football game, and unfortunately we didn't handle that very well today."

It’s a delicate balance for coaches, who want to see fire from players, but don’t need that many scuffles getting in the way of work being done.

“We’re going to play on the edge and we’re not going to take s--- from anybody,” Schottenheimer said. “But at the same time, I don’t think [the Saints] were the only ones stirring up the s---. I think we might’ve been stirring it up as well. It was a sloppy practice all and all and it’s got to be better.”

The Saints will take part in a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Aug. 20, before Saturday’s preseason tilt in L.A. The Cowboys take on the Cardinals in Arizona on Saturday night.