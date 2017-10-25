Unpopular Opinions: Eagles won't get past Seahawks in January

And this isn't just the old guard getting its groove back -- Seattle has received key contributions from newer names. Rookie Shaquill Griffin has been great opposite Richard Sherman. He's like the youth movement in the "Legion of Boom." Like when a wrestling stable adds a youngster to the group. Like when Randy Orton joined Evolution. Frank Clark has done well in relief of Cliff Avril, and you have to love Jarran Reed. Of course, it's not going to be complete unless you add the veteran savvy ... Hello, Dwight Freeney! And if I'm to complete the previous wrestling analogy, he's the Ric Flair here. So the Seahawks might not be glory-days Four Horsemen, but this new group is pretty damn good, too.