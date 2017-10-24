Marshawn Lynch's one-game suspension upheld

The Oakland Raiders will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday without Marshawn Lynch in the lineup.

The NFL announced Tuesday appeals officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by NFL and NFLPA, upheld Lynch's one-game suspension.

Lynch was ejected during the first half of Thursday's win over the Kansas Chiefs after he ran onto the field and made contact with an official while trying to separate cornerback Marcus Peters from a scrum. Lynch was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. He was suspended one game by the NFL on Friday.

Lynch's suspension appeals hearing was held Monday, and Peters was among those on the conference call, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Peters, a close friend of Lynch's, pleaded with Thrash to overturn the one-game suspension.

In Lynch's absence, the Raiders will ride a backfield rotation of Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington against the stout Bills defensive front.