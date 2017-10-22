Joe Thomas' snaps streak ends after triceps injury

Joe Thomas' consecutive snaps streak (10,363), believed to be the longest in NFL history, ended on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Thomas, the team's stalwart left tackle, left in the third quarter with a triceps injury and was declared out for the remainder of the game.

What else can go wrong for the Browns? The injury happened just a few minutes after head coach Hue Jackson benched his quarterback for the second time in three games. Thomas always seemed removed from the organizational dysfunction around him, logging 10 Pro Bowl seasons since his rookie year in 2007. Never once did he miss a play on the field. Now, the Browns have to move forward -- at least momentarily -- without their most assuring presence on either side of the ball.

