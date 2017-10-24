Injuries: Eagles' Jordan Hicks suffers ruptured Achilles

As Philadelphia celebrates Carson Wentz, and the Eagles earning a dominating NFC East division lead, some sobering injuries lurk in the background.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed linebacker Jordan Hicks suffered a ruptured Achilles and left tackle Jason Peters tore his ACL and MCL in Monday's win over the Redskins.

Hicks was carted off the field after just the second play of the game.

A rising playmaker, Hicks earned 19 tackles for the season. His absence will thin out the Eagles second-level and particularly hurt in coverage, where Hicks excelled chasing tight ends and running backs.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Malik Hooker, who tore his ACL and MCL versus the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend, was placed on injured reserve.

2. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster has three touchdowns this season.