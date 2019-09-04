Unpopular Opinions: Colts to surprise in Week 1; respect Bears!

And let's also note that this team is drastically different from the one Brissett led during his last season as the starter. GM Chris Ballard has done a great job of rebuilding this squad since he was hired in '17. The Colts' offensive line is vastly improved. In fact, it's become one of the best in football, thanks in no small part to the draft selections of Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith last year. The team also has more offensive firepower. T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack -- both holdovers from '17 -- are playing at a high level, and tight end Eric Ebron, running back Nyheim Hines and second-round wide receiver Parris Campbell have been added in the last two offseasons. Perhaps most importantly, he's working with a different coaching staff, led by Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles. I'm not saying the Colts are winning the Super Bowl this season. I'm also not saying that won't happen. Oh, and the defense is much-improved this time around, in that it can actually stop some people, unlike in '17. Darius Leonard, last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year, is already leading the way on that side of the ball.