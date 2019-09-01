Bears' Eddy Pineiro to kick in opener vs. Packers

Is the Chicago Bears' kicking competition finally over?

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Sunday that Eddy Pineiro will kick in the team's regular season opener against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night.

Despite the lengthy offseason position battle, Nagy exuded confidence in the kicker.

"He deserves it," Nagy told reporters. "He earned every right to be our kicker."

After parting ways with Elliott Fry last month, it appeared Pineiro won the coveted gig, but Nagy then reiterated the competition remained open. Now Pineiro has a vote of confidence from Nagy to officially take the reins.

The Bears acquired Pineiro via trade from the Oakland Raiders in May.

In preseason play, he was 8 of 9 on field-goal attempts and hit a 58-yard field goal against Indianapolis.