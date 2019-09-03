Khalil Mack: 'So. (Bleeping). Ready.' for season to start

Are you ready for football?

Of course you are. And you're not alone.

With Week 1 finally here, fans and players alike are champing at the bit for games that matter to begin.

"So. (Bleeping). Ready," Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack exclaimed Monday, via the Chicago Tribune.

Mack, who sat out the entire preseason, is ready to hit someone. He won't have to wait much longer as the Bears host the Green Bay Packers Thursday night at Soldier Field to kick off the NFL's 100th anniversary.

"It's been so long, I feel like," Mack said of the last time he's been on the field. "I'm looking forward to going out there Thursday and getting to the grind with my brothers."

Last year, the Bears opened the season against the Packers at Lambeau Field. It was Mack's first appearance in a Bears uniform, and the pass rusher, despite having his snaps curtailed, dominated, generating a first-half strip-sack and a pick-six of backup DeShone Kizer. Unfortunately for Chicago, Mack's debut was spoiled when Aaron Rodgers returned from injury to lead the Packers to a dramatic comeback.

Despite the dominant debut, all Mack recalls is last year's loss.

"The only thing I can remember now is that we didn't win the game," Mack said. "You know what I mean? Ultimately, you do those things to be in position to win the game. And that's all I can think about from that game every time I look at the highlights. You still want to win the game."

Mack could take his revenge Thursday night against the Packers. After last season's disappointing loss in the playoffs, Mack and the rest of the Bears have pent up energy they're ready to release.

"I can't wait to go out and take this out on somebody else," Mack said.

And we can't wait to watch.