Unforgettable NFL draft experiences, from Manning to Manziel

Smith, who was coming off a poor draft and a 4-12 rookie season, was adamant about not being pushed around by Condon. He may have appeared laid back with the pastel Tommy Bahama shirts and sock-less loafers, but an intense competitive fire burned inside him. He had watched Condon play hardball with the Chargers three years earlier by holding rookie running back LaDainian Tomlinson out of training camp for 32 practices in a contract dispute, and he would be damned if Condon was going to hold them hostage again. That impasse in 2001 angered Smith and the Bolts for several reasons: Smith, then a chief lieutenant to GM John Butler, was part of a new front office that had come in from Buffalo; the team was coming off a 1-15 season and wanted to show Butler & Co. had the chops to turn things around; and the local fan base was skeptical after management traded away the first pick in that draft and a chance to select Michael Vick, who at that time was the most electrifying prospect in that draft.