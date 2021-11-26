Two bubble teams that WILL make NFL playoffs; projections I like/dislike for Week 12

My models are bullish on the Colts reaching the postseason, with 54.2 percent of simulations producing that result. And that's despite a projected loss to the defending champion Buccaneers on Sunday. (Tampa Bay wins in 52.1 percent of game outcomes.) With a Week 14 bye, Indianapolis has six games left on the regular-season schedule. My simulations give the Colts a win forecast greater than 60 percent in three of these contests: at Houston in Week 13, vs. Las Vegas in Week 17 and at Jacksonville in Week 18.





One of the biggest keys for Indianapolis to earn a playoff berth: keeping Carson Wentz efficient enough that the Colts don't get punished for a vulnerability to passing touchdowns. Matt Eberflus' defense has given up an NFL-high 25 touchdown passes; according to Next Gen Stats, Indy has allowed 12 scoring strikes of fewer than 10 air yards (tied for second-most). So, ideally, the Colts control the pace of the game and avoid high-flying shootouts. I can't understate the value of this offensive line (third-best, per my metrics rankings derived from computer vision) and star RB Jonathan Taylor (league-leading +322 rushing yards over expected, per NGS). This is why Wentz is such a crucial factor. The first-year Colt has 12 touchdowns against only one interception on passes of 10-plus air yards (NFL's best TD-to-INT ratio in this area) and is one of just four players with three or more touchdowns and zero interceptions on deep passes outside the numbers. He's also top three in the NFL in attempts (114), yards (1,021) and touchdowns (nine) on play-action passes, which makes sense, given Taylor's rushing dominance. If Wentz stays out of trouble on the riskier deep plays -- and my model believes he will -- the Colts can overcome injuries and losses from early in the season to earn a playoff berth.