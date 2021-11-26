RB Index, Week 12: Why a running back has the best shot to win NFL MVP in years 

Taylor had his best performance of the season in the aforementioned victory over Buffalo, rushing 32 times for 185 yards and scoring five scrimmage TDs (career highs in carries, TDs) against a team that had allowed five total TDs to running backs coming into that game. He moved ahead of Henry for the league lead in rushing with the sensational performance and enters Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with 1,122 yards on the ground. In addition, Taylor leads the NFL 13 rush TDs, 1,444 scrimmage yards and 15 scrimmage TDs this season. If that doesn't impress you, maybe this will: Those 15 TDs (all scored from Week 4 to Week 11) are more than the total offensive TDs scored by nine NFL teams during that span (Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, New York Giants and Seattle).

Credit head coach Frank Reich and OC Marcus Brady for finding ways to maximize Taylor's talents. It takes a special player and scheme to produce when every single person on the field, sidelines and stands knows he's getting the ball. In addition to his numbers, his no-nonsense approach and ability to get the job done week in and week out gives me a lot of confidence in his MVP chances. I don't see the attention he's garnered the last few weeks becoming a distraction for the young rusher.