NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 12 schedule).
Maurice Jones-Drew: Sunday's Bucs-Colts game features a pair of MVP candidates in Tom Brady and Jonathan Taylor. Who has the better game? Taylor, of course! (Like I'd go against a running back.) Indianapolis' second-year star gains more yards on the ground than Brady produces through the air, carrying the Colts to a huge win over the defending champs.
DeAngelo Hall: In what could be an NFC playoff preview, Rams wideouts Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. run circles around the Packers' defense, combining for more than 250 receiving yards. Los Angeles snaps a two-game skid, getting back on track with a significant win at Lambeau.
David Carr: The last time the Browns and Ravens played -- on a Monday night last December -- we got an old-school, rugged matchup in which the two AFC North rivals scored nine combined rushing TDs, tying an NFL record. Baltimore eked out the win, 47-42, in that prime-time affair. Almost a year later, this time on Sunday night, the Browns and Ravens run even wilder, combining for a league-record 10 rushing scores. Grab your popcorn!
Marc Ross: In his first game against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati rookie Ja'Marr Chase had a pair of touchdowns but just 65 receiving yards. This time, he ups the ante by scoring three touchdowns and racking up over 125 yards to continue his spectacular rookie season in a big Bengals victory.
Joe Thomas: Seattle has lost two straight, with Russell Wilson logging zero TDs and two INTs since returning from injury. Meanwhile, Washington has won its last two games. The Seahawks get right and get a three-point win on Monday night behind a 300-yard, three-TD performance by Wilson.
James Jones: The Colts have ridden their lights-out running back and a strong defense to get back in the AFC playoff mix. But Sunday, Carson Wentz's arm comes alive against Todd Bowles' defense, as the first-year Colt throws for four touchdowns in an Indy win.
Full NFL Week 12 schedule
Sunday, November 28
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Jets at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, November 29
- Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)