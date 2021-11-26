NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

David Carr: The last time the Browns and Ravens played -- on a Monday night last December -- we got an old-school, rugged matchup in which the two AFC North rivals scored nine combined rushing TDs, tying an NFL record. Baltimore eked out the win, 47-42, in that prime-time affair. Almost a year later, this time on Sunday night, the Browns and Ravens run even wilder, combining for a league-record 10 rushing scores. Grab your popcorn!