Twelve players whose teams should never let them leave

By the time your average top-tier veteran is ready to sign his third NFL contract, his team is often ready to move on to younger, cheaper talent. But that shouldn't be the case with Hunter, who entered the NFL in 2015 at 20 years old and recently became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks, accomplishing the feat at the age of 25 years and 40 days. Hunter also loves being in Minnesota, which is evident in the fact that he didn't try to leverage the team for every penny before signing the five-year, $75 million extension he's currently playing on. He should be cashing in again with the team at some point down the road.