Monday, Jun 08, 2020 08:31 PM

Saints WR Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt and has made a donation that will wipe out approximately $2.3 million in medical debt for economically challenged families in the greater New Orleans area.

Thomas will relieve the past due debts for 1,025 New Orleans area residents who cannot afford payment, according to the Saints. The company's mission statement says it is "dedicated to removing the burden of medical debt for individuals and families and veterans across America."

"I'm honored to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that's been so welcoming to me from the minute I came here," Thomas said in a statement released by the Saints. "I hope these families receive a little relief in knowing their medical bills have been taken care of during these very difficult times in our country."

RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt across America, according to the Saints

Thomas has spent a good portion of his offseason helping others. In May, Thomas partnered with Raising Cane's to donate 3,000 meals to healthcare workers across southeast Louisiana, and took part in a video posted Thursday featuring multiple notable players calling on the league to admit it was wrong in not listening to its players earlier and to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people."

