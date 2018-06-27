Around the NFL

Vikings' Danielle Hunter lands 5-year, $72M extension

Published: Jun 27, 2018 at 04:03 AM
Herbie Teope

The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday secured a key member of the defensive line for the future.

The Vikings and defensive end Danielle Hunter agreed to terms on a five-year, $72 million contract extension with $40 million in guarantees and a $15 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Vikings later confirmed the signing.

"I was shaking with excitement," Hunter told the Vikings' official website about what he was feeling before signing the extension. "I was like, 'Is this real?'

"My body was just doing it, and I didn't even realize I was doing it coming in here. I feel like it's an important day for my family and I, and the team. I'm really excited about it."

Since joining the Vikings in 2015 as a third-round pick out of LSU, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Hunter has developed into a reliable defender off the edge.

Over the past three seasons, Hunter has totaled 147 tackles (91 solo tackles) and 25.5 sacks to go along with 36 tackles for a loss, 125 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Hunter and Everson Griffen have combined for 57 sacks since 2015, a total that ranks as the second-most by any pair of teammates during that span.

With Hunter locked up with a contract extension, the Vikings can now divert attention to outside linebacker Anthony Barr, who enters the final year of his contract.

