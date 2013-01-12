Trindon Holliday sets NFL record for playoff TD returns

The 5-foot-5-inch return man, who hasn't lost a game this season as a member of the Houston Texans or Broncos, made a little history during Saturday's division-round game. Or a lot of history. Holliday is the first man in NFL playoff history to ever return a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game.
A few more facts that make Holliday's day even crazier: The Baltimore Ravens didn't allow a single special teams touchdown in 17 games this season. The Broncos, meanwhile, didn't have a postseason kick- or punt-return touchdown in their franchise history before Saturday.
Last two records for now: Holliday's 90-yard punt-return touchdown was the longest in playoff history. And his 104-yard kickoff-return touchdown to open the second half was also the longest in NFL playoff history.