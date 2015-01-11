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Trent Richardson inactive for Colts vs. Broncos

Published: Jan 11, 2015 at 07:14 AM
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Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Daily Host

Trent Richardson's career trajectory continues its downward spiral.

The Colts declared Richardson inactive for Sunday afternoon's Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos. Cody Latimer is among the Denver inactives. Linebacker Brandon Marshallis active for the Broncos.

This could be the final game of Richardson's time with the Colts, less than two years after they gave up a first-round pick for him. Guys like Zurlon Tipton and Michael Hill are active over Richardson. (Hills was signed on Tuesday!)

If Richardson is a healthy scratch in the biggest game of the season while players "off the street" suit up, it's hard to imagine the Colts continuing to keep him.

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