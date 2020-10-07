Top five Defensive Player of the Year candidates so far

In today's NFL, DPOY buzz tends to go toward sack leaders and shutdown corners -- but ﻿﻿Lavonte David﻿﻿, a linebacker, should be in this conversation in 2020. He was the only player in three September games to record 20-plus tackles with at least one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one QB hit, which earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors. David continued in his do-it-all role last Sunday during Tampa's 38-31 win over the Chargers, logging another 11 tackles (including one for loss) and a pass defensed. David may soon have competition for the honor of best defender in the clubhouse, however, with 2019 league sack leader ﻿﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿﻿ heating up (three sacks in the past two games).