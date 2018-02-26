Top 101 NFL free agents of 2018: Kirk Cousins tops the board

Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling combined their personal rankings to formulate NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018. This list will be constantly updated as players put pen to paper.
Due in part to an obsessive work ethic, Cousins has improved every year in the league. His numbers over 48 games since taking over for Robert Griffin III three years ago rival those of Aaron Rodgers during that time span. Quarterbacks of his caliber, durability and commitment level simply don't reach the open market.
***UPDATE:** Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.*
Brees benefits from a dynamic ground attack and can't drive the ball like he used to, but he remains one of the most valuable assets in the league at age 39. By all accounts, he's a lead-pipe lock to re-sign with the Saints.
***UPDATE:** Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater report that Brees and the Saints have agreed to a two-year, $50 million deal.*
What were the Dolphins expecting? Suh was disruptive throughout his Miami tenure, playing a ton of snaps, drawing double teams and dominating against the run. At 31, he may not be the pass rusher he once was, but Suh is still playing at a Pro Bowl level.
***UPDATE:** The Rams have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year, $14 million deal, Rapoport reports.*
One of the league's most dangerous deep threats in 2015, Robinson followed a disappointing 2016 season with a torn ACL in 2017. Suddenly standing in a Super Bowl window, Jacksonville will consider applying the tag to retain Robinson if necessary.
***UPDATE:** The Bears signed Robinson to a three-year, $42 million contract that includes about $25 million guaranteed.*
Mathieu was released by the Cardinals because he carried a high cap number and because the Cards already have his backup (Budda Baker) in place. Mathieu can still play at a very high level as a versatile safety and slot corner who isn't afraid to tackle, as he showed late last season.
***UPDATE:** The Texans announced Friday that they have signed Mathieu to a one-year, $7 million deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.*
Richardson's Pro Bowl talent may be undeniable, but he's totaled just 2.5 sacks in his past 30 games and will be viewed by many teams as a character risk. He's expected to reach the open market.
On one hand, he's a 24-year-old with obvious talent and No. 1 receiver potential. On the other hand, even a brilliant offensive mind like Sean McVay couldn't bring out that potential last season.
***UPDATE:** Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Chiefs that included $30 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.*
Undrafted out of Ohio State, Norwell has developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber performer in a league that finds it increasingly difficult to field a quality offensive line. With so much capital tied up in Matt Kalil and Trai Turner, the Panthers might have their hands tied with Norwell.
***UPDATE:** Norwell signed with the Jaguars on a five-year deal worth $66.5 million deal, with $30 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.*
We might be higher on Fuller than most after watching him lead the league in passes defensed last year, per Pro Football Focus. Could he be the next Casey Hayward, making his former team look silly for allowing him to fly the nest after his rookie contract?
***UPDATE:** The Bears have matched the Packers' offer sheet for Fuller, Rapoport reported on Friday, via a source informed of the situation. *
Last year, Keenum settled for a $2 million contract in free agency and didn't even crack our Top 101. This time, he has the opportunity to earn life-changing money few journeymen ever see. He's a solid bet to start somewhere in Week 1.
***UPDATE:** Keenum has agreed to a two-year contract with the Broncos, the team announced.*
A relative down year and Shakespearean-tragedy ending to his Patriots career in the Super Bowl could keep Butler's price down. Smart teams will pounce, knowing he was a top-10 cornerback in 2015 and '16.
***UPDATE:** The Titans signed Butler to a five-year contract worth more than $61 million that includes more than $30 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.*
Physical, above-average starting cornerbacks get paid like superstars in free agency. That's why the Rams gave Johnson $30.6 million over the last two years as their franchise player.
***UPDATE:** Johnson signed with the Jets on a deal worth $15 million per year, Pelissero and Rapoport report.*
He's either ranked way too high or way too low. With a great combination of smarts, positive game tape and leadership, Bridgewater could have a higher long-term ceiling than even Kirk Cousins. But there's no telling how Teddy will look two years removed from a devastating knee injury.
***UPDATE:** Bridgewater signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Jets, Rapoport reports.*
Like Bridgewater, Bradford is a mystery because of his knee. He put up a quietly-impressive 2016 season and a breathtaking Week 1 performance before he was put on the shelf for nearly the rest of the season.
***UPDATE:** Bradford signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Cardinals that includes a $10 million signing bonus, $5 million base salary and $5 million in per-game active bonuses for 2018, according to NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon and Pelissero.*
Breeland is streaky, but few young cornerbacks with his talent get to free agency in their prime.
***UPDATE:** Breeland failed his physical and will not sign with the Panthers, per Rapoport and Garafolo.*
Poe showed in Atlanta he could hold up as an every-down player after losing weight and making a consistent impact in the passing game. He's not a star, but he is a starter.
***UPDATE:** Poe signed a three-year deal with the Panthers worth between $9 million and $10 million, Rapoport reported.*
Look past the sack numbers. Curry is the rare free agent who can pressure the quarterback, a key ingredient to the Eagles' Super Bowl run.
***UPDATE:** Curry has agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers that includes a $23 million base salary, $11 million in guarantees and a max value of $27 million, per Rapoport.*
Dez Bryant lacks the quickness and explosion that once made him a perennial top-five playmaker at his position. Still, he is bound to find a new home sooner than later.
Pugh timed free agency poorly, coming off a season marred by a back injury and playing out of position at tackle. But he's a proven quality guard, and those are tough to find.
***UPDATE:** The Cardinals signed Pugh to a five-year deal worth just over $45 million, per Garafolo and Rapoport.*
A talented tease early in his career, Brown has emerged in the last two seasons as one of the league's premier run-stuffing inside linebackers.
***UPDATE:** Brown signed a three-year deal with a max value of $24 million with the Redskins, Rapoport reported.*
The NFL's premier cornerback since he entered the league in 2011, Sherman has reached the mystery phase of his career. Will his next team be signing a determined All-Pro talent or a declining, injury-prone mediocrity suddenly toeing the cliff in a new defensive scheme?
***UPDATE:** Richard Sherman signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the 49ers, Rapoport reports.*
Wilkerson's attitude problems forced the Jets' hand, but he does fall under Bill Parcells' "planet" theory. There are only so many humans on the planet with Wilkerson's blend of size, length and athleticism. There will be coaches and executives acting on the firm belief that they can draw out the 2015 Pro Bowler's immense potential.
***UPDATE:** Wilkerson signed a one-year deal with the Packers worth $5 million, plus $3 million more in incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.*
There are weeks in which he looks like a tackle-breaking terror with intriguing ability in the passing game. Unfortunately, there might be just as many weeks filled with negative runs, dropped passes and nagging injuries.
***UPDATE:** Hyde has signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth more than $15 million, with $6 million in Year 1, Rapoport reports.*
Graham is still earning Pro Bowl nods due to his red-zone prowess and name recognition, but it's been four years since he's played at that consistent level.
***UPDATE:** The Packers signed Graham to a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $22 million in the first two years, according to Rapoport and Pelissero.*
Billed as a hybrid safety-corner-linebacker early in his career, Vaccaro has never lived up to his potential in New Orleans. Will he find a system that hides his coverage weaknesses and plays to his strengths?
Can Reid continue to play with abandon as a back-end enforcer with concussion concerns, a torn biceps and a PCL sprain on his medical chart?
A run-and-chase linebacker limited to 4-3 systems, Bradham is coming off a career year for the Super Bowl champions.
***UPDATE:** Bradham agreed to a five-year, $40 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, Rapoport reports.*
Although strong against the run, Williamson is a base 3-4 inside linebacker with less-than-ideal coverage skills. Can he be a three-down player?
***UPDATE:** Williamson has signed with the Jets on a three-year deal worth $22.5 million that includes $16 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.*
Burnett has been Green Bay's most consistent performer in the secondary the past two years, but injuries are starting to add up for a player nearing the age-30 barrier.
***UPDATE:** Burnett agreed to a three-year contract with the Steelers that will pay him close to $14.5 million, NFL Network's James Jones and Rapoport report.*
Lewis is one of the most effective per-play backs in the league, but he's also an undersized injury risk best utilized in space. Will he be another role player exposed outside of New England?
***UPDATE:** Lewis signed a four-year deal with the Titans worth $20 million, plus $3 million more in incentives, Rapoport and Garafolo report.*
Lotulelei is a dependable starter on the interior, but he doesn't make enough impact plays to merit a high-dollar contract.
***UPDATE:** Lotulelei signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Bills that includes $18.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $25 million in total guarantees, Garafolo and Pelissero report.
*Garafolo and Pelissero report*
*.*
A standout early in his career, the 26-year-old missed 12 games in 2017 because of a concussion. He's the best center available on the market.
***UPDATE:** Richburg signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the 49ers that has $28.5 million in guarantees ($16.5 million fully guaranteed), Rapoport reports.*
A 325-pound behemoth, Hankins was stellar against the run last season. He's a casualty of the Colts' transition to a 4-3 defense under new coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Traded to Buffalo in the Sammy Watkins deal, Gaines completed a rock-solid season as a starter in the Bills' cornerback-friendly defense. He's a capable option for zone defenses.
***UPDATE:** Gaines signed with the Browns, the team announced.*
McCarron was a mixed bag in his four starts in 2015, and there's no telling how he's developed since then. He's likely to be the latest backup quarterback to see his price go up by not playing.
***UPDATE:** McCarron signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Buffalo Bills that has $6 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.*
Blocked by Zach Ertz for playing time, Burton excelled when Ertz was out with injury. Burton is the type of high-upside athletic "move" tight end that every team is looking for.
***UPDATE:** Burton signed with the Bears, the team announced. The deal is for four years and $32 million, Garafolo and Rapoport report.*
Limited to roughly 1,000 snaps combined over the last two years because of knee injuries, Mewhort was an excellent second-round find at right guard before that.
***UPDATE:** Mewhort is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes another $1.5 million in incentives, according to Garafolo.*
One of the biggest X-factors in this free agency class, Eifert is among the best tight ends in football when healthy. But he's played a total of 24 games in the last four years, including 10 over the last two seasons because of persistent back issues.
***UPDATE:** Eifert re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal with a max value of $8 million, Pelissero reported.*
He proved in Philadelphia he can produce out of the slot, with 225 catches in his first three seasons. He proved in Buffalo he's not talented enough to transcend problematic surroundings.
***UPDATE:** The Patriots signed Matthews to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.*
A favorite sleeper on this list, Jones has position versatility and the ability to take on multiple blockers. He's remained under the radar because he does so much dirty work.
***UPDATE:** Jones re-signed with the Titans on a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $14 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.*
Still good for double-digit sacks in his late 30s, Peppers has reached the stage of a Hall of Fame career where it will prove difficult to lure him away from his hometown Carolina team.
***UPDATE:** Peppers re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal, the team announced.*
Whitehead has been the best linebacker in Detroit the past two years, which speaks more to the Lions' lack of star power than his own prowess as an above-average starter.
***UPDATE:** Whitehead signed a three-year deal with the Raiders worth more than $6 million per season, Rapoport reports.*
The end could come at any time for a cornerback entering his mid-30s, but Grimes is still playing at a high level as one of the most explosive NFL athletes of the past decade.
***UPDATE:** Grimes will return to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Silver report.*
The bizarro Marqise Lee, Richardson is a dangerous big-play threat best utilized on downfield routes.
***UPDATE:** Richardson signed a five-year, $40 million deal with Washington that includes $20 million in guarantees, Garafolo reports.*
Crabtree may be past his prime, but only four receivers have hauled in more touchdowns than his 25 over the past three years. He should have a brisk market with wideouts in high demand early in free agency.
***UPDATE:** Crabtree signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Ravens that includes $8 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28.5 million, per Rapoport and Pelissero.*
Claiborne might never live up to his No. 6 overall pick pedigree, but he's been a rock-solid starter -- when healthy -- the past two years.
***UPDATE:** The Jets re-signed Claiborne to a one-year, $7 million deal, Rapoport reports. *
Once christened the "albino tiger" for his rare appearances on the field, Lee has suited up for 30 of Jacksonville's past 32 regular-season games. A flanker with strong catch-and-run abilities, the former USC star isn't much of a deep threat or red-zone weapon.
***UPDATE:** The Jaguars re-signed Lee to a four-year deal worth up to $38 million and that includes $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.*
A backup for three years, Jensen solidified Baltimore's pivot position as a 16-game starter in 2017.
***UPDATE:** The Buccaneers signed Jensen to a four-year, $42 million deal with $22 million guaranteed, Pelissero reports.*
Rent-a-corner keeps supplying league-average starter value on one-year contracts.
***UPDATE:** Amukamara has signed a three-year deal with the Bears worth $27 million, per Garafolo.*
The ideal bridge quarterback, McCown is essentially a player-coach at this stage of his career. A red-flag injury risk entering his age-39 season, McCown is perhaps most valuable as a wet nurse for a talented but raw young stallion.
***UPDATE:** Josh McCown re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $10 million deal, per Garafolo.*
Tailor-made for Sean McDermott's defense, Brown tied for the league lead in tackles last season. That speaks more to the specious value of tackles as a statistic than Brown's impact as a difference-maker.
***UPDATE:** Brown signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.*
For the second time in three seasons, Pro Football Focus' grading system appreciated Sitton more than his own team. That's a red flag, but he can still start at 31 years old.
***UPDATE:** Sitton signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Dolphins, per Rapoport.*
Like so many intriguing free agents, Brown has a history of injuries that makes him a boom-or-bust option. He hasn't been quite right since his 1,000-yard season in 2015.
***UPDATE:** Brown has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.*
Hitchens can play on the outside and filled in capably at middle linebacker when Sean Lee was hurt. Keep an eye on the Colts, where his old position coach is now the defensive coordinator.
***UPDATE:** The Chiefs signed Hitchens to a five-year, $45 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus and $21.29 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero report.*
McKinnon is the type of "space" player who can excel as a receiver and runner, with his quickness translating to any system.
***UPDATE:** The San Francisco 49ers and McKinnon have agreed on a four-year, $30 million contract, Rapoport reports.*
Ebron's history of drops and mental errors are red flags. But he'll be just 25 years old when the season starts and has gained more than 2,000 yards in his four seasons, more than some wide receivers, like Paul Richardson, who are getting paid in this market.
***UPDATE:** Ebron signed a two-year contract with the Colts worth up to $15 million.*
A breakout season on the field and in front of the camera in 2017 should help Boston avoid the type of low-cost one-year deal he signed last April.
After cleaning up his life as a recovering alcoholic, Seferian-Jenkins looked like a new player with the Jets. (Like the player many expected when the Bucs took him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.)
***UPDATE:** Seferian-Jenkins signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Jaguars that maxes out at $11 million, Rapoport reports.*
With Andrew Luck, Moncrief looked headed for greatness. Without Luck, Moncrief was blamed for a bad attitude and worse production.
***UPDATE:** Moncrief has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced.*
His lightning strike of a six-sack game against Dallas shouldn't overshadow the rest of his disruptive 2017 as a pass rusher.
***UPDATE:*** Clayborn signed with the
Patriots, the team announced.
The quintessential journeyman prior to last season, Melvin emerged as Indy's top cover corner in Vontae Davis' absence.
***UPDATE:** Melvin signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Raiders, according to Rapoport.*
Colvin was one of the league's most reliable tacklers in the slot, but nobody pays big money for that species.
***UPDATE:** Colvin signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Texans that includes $18 million in guarantees, Rapoport and Garafolo report.*
Davis rehabilitated his value with a strong season in his Big Apple return after a pair of disappointing campaigns in 2015 and '16.
***UPDATE:** Davis has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, per Pelissero.*
An infamous dinosaur denier, Hayes didn't play like a creature facing extinction at age 32.
***UPDATE:** Hayes is returning to the Dolphins on a one-year contract, according to Garafolo.*
Nelson lost some of his explosiveness after tearing his ACL in 2015 and never quite got it back. There is a buyer beware element here of how Nelson will fare away from Aaron Rodgers.
***UPDATE:** Nelson signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Raiders that includes $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network's James Jones reported.*
One of the most underrated stars of the past decade figures to return to Buffalo for a 13th season. He turns 35 in June.
***UPDATE:** Williams re-signed with the Bills on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Rapoport.*
A true wild card, Easley is a first-round talent with major knee issues and a history of tantalizing play in limited snaps.
***UPDATE:** The Rams are re-signing Easley to a one-year contract worth up to $2.85 million with incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.*
Just good enough to be a productive starter for a low-wattage aerial attack.
***UPDATE:** Wallace signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with incentives with the Philadelphia Eagles.*
How much value does Bowman have as a soon-to-be 30-year-old, two-down thumper in a pass-heavy league?
Kline saw a drop-off in effectiveness last season after playing a key role in DeMarco Murray's 2016 bounce-back campaign.
***UPDATE:** Kline has agreed to a four-year, $26 million contract extension with the Titans that could reach a max value of $27 million and includes $12 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.*
He has a limited skill set, but that skill (speed and big plays) pays. Old buddy Kyle Shanahan could potentially bring Gabriel to San Francisco.
***UPDATE:** The Bears agreed to terms with Gabriel. The deal is for four years and $26 million, and it could reach a max value of $28 million and includes $14 million guaranteed, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager and Rapoport report.*
Crowell can be the lead back in a committee attack, but he's nobody's idea of a dynamic playmaker.
***UPDATE:** Crowell signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Jets, per Rapoport and Pelissero. The deal could potentially be a one-year, $4 million pact, and a $2 million injury guarantee becomes fully guaranteed next March.*
Defensive coordinator James Bettcher knew just how to use Branch's ability to cover tight ends. Don't be surprised if Branch follows Bettcher to Big Blue.
Behind a tattered O-line, Peterson showed power, explosiveness and lateral agility in the second half of last season. At this point, though, he has limited value as a one-dimensional power back in a pass-heavy league.
Twelve seasons into an incredible career, Ngata still held up well as a role player when healthy in Detroit.
***UPDATE:** Ngata signed a one-year deal with the Eagles that has a max value of $3 million, Garafolo and Pelissero report. *
Murphy followed up a breakout 2016 (nine sacks and 55 total pressures by PFF's count) with a PED suspension and a torn ACL. Not an ideal way to hit free agency.
***UPDATE:** Murphy has agreed to sign a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills that could reach a max value of $30 million, per Rapoport.*
Inside linebackers who specialize as run-stoppers don't get paid, but Davis is a capable piece to the puzzle.
***UPDATE:** Davis has agreed to terms to a three-year, $15 million deal with the Broncos that has $6 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.*
Bennett's value is down after an injury-plagued season, but he will make an offense much harder to defend because of his pass-catching and blocking skills.
***UPDATE:** Bennett announced that he is retiring from football after 10 NFL seasons.*
Surprisingly durable, DRC was still providing quality snaps for the Giants last season. He's a fine one-year option.
"Slot cornerback" is essentially a starting position in today's NFL, evidenced by Carrie's 1,023 snaps in 2017. Carrie is a good one and adds return value, as well.
***UPDATE:** Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million deal with the Browns that includes $15.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports.*
The run-stopper and former Eagle didn't make a huge impact after settling for a one-year contract last offseason.
***UPDATE:**Logan agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Titans that maxes out at $5 million, Rapoport reports.*
Now properly regarded as a clutch playoff performer, Amendola's highest value is to the Patriots. Other teams don't carve out major roles for brittle 32-year-old wideouts who don't moonlight as special teams gunners.
***UPDATE:** Amendola signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins that has $8.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Dan Hellie and Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager.*
While Kaepernick straddles the line between talented backup quarterback and potential starter, it was crazy to see his talent fall out of the league last season. It will take an ownership group and coaching staff aligned in the decision to bring him in.
Wilson held his own as a starter for a year and a half, but the Lions seemed overly eager to hand his job to converted cornerback Quandre Diggs late last season.
***UPDATE:** Wilson re-signed with the Lions on a two-year, $7 million deal, according to Rapoport.*
A liability in the passing game, Hill played himself out of a starting job with three years of sluggish football after a strong rookie season. Can he bounce back on a team with a stronger offensive line?
***UPDATE:** The former Bengals running back has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots.*
Underwhelming in his Nashville debut, Decker might have left his playmaking ability on the operating table last offseason.
Freeman has been a solid starter when he suits up, but he's coming off a torn pectoral after serving PED suspensions in each of the past two seasons.
McPhee was only healthy enough to play a total of 558 snaps over the last two seasons, but he's an impact pass rusher when he stays on the field.
***UPDATE:** McPhee signed with Washington, the team announced.*
Good luck guessing which Martin will show up in 2018. Outplayed by afterthought Peyton Barber and journeyman Jacquizz Rodgers this past season, the 2015 All-Pro stumbled through 2.9 yards per carry for the second straight year.
***UPDATE:** Martin signed a one-year deal with the Raiders, per Rapoport.*
Plucked off the waiver wire from New England, Ealy held his own in 450 snaps as a rotational lineman with the Jets.
***UPDATE:** Ealy has agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys, Garafolo reports.*
Okafor was one of the pleasant surprises in his New Orleans debut, but he's coming off a November Achilles tear.
***UPDATE:** Okafor is re-signing with the Saints on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, per Rapoport.*
Joseph finally showed signs of decline in his age-33 season after 11 years as a Pro Bowl-caliber corner in Cincinnati and Houston.
***UPDATE:** Joseph agreed to re-sign with the Texans on a two-year deal, per Rapoport.*
Superfluous in Philadelphia after the addition of Jay Ajayi, Blount's a hammer with back-to-back Super Bowl titles to his name.
***UPDATE:** The Lions signed Blount to a one-year, $2 million contract that has an additional $2.5 million in incentives, according to Pelissero.*
Murray's season-long hamstrings woes dragged down the Titans' O in 2017. Has he already used his allotment of bounce-back seasons? At age 30, he could be on his last legs.
He probably doesn't want to return as a backup and teams probably shouldn't pay him like a starter. To the booth he goes?