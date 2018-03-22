Mike Wallace, Eagles agree on one-year, $2.5M deal

The Eagles have identified their replacement for deep threat Torrey Smith, who was recently traded to Carolina.

Philadelphia has agreed to terms with former Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace on a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal is worth $2.5 million with incentives, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager first reported the deal.

Wallace was ranked No. 70 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 after leading the Ravens with 748 receiving yards on 52 receptions last season.

At just under $3 million, Wallace is a good fit for a franchise tight against the salary cap. Still capable of taking the top off a defense with high-end speed at age 31, Wallace should slide right into Smith's role alongside No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery and slot weapon Nelson Agholor.

While Carson Wentz's reconstructed knee will remain a question mark until the start of the 2018 season, there's no reason to suspect a dropoff in the Super Bowl champions' receiving corps.