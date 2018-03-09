Eagles trading WR Torrey Smith to Panthers for Worley

The NFL's wave of fever-dream trade action rages on.

Looking to overhaul their receiving room, the Carolina Panthers have acquired Torrey Smith from the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Daryl Worley, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday.

Let's start with Smith, who rolls into Carolina with a chance to make an impact for an offense that also boasts Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard and second-year speedster Curtis Samuel at the position. Smith isn't the deep threat he once was, but he gives quarterback Cam Newton an experienced downfield target to play with.

Set to make $5 million in 2018, Smith loomed as an obvious candidate for release in Philly, where the Eagles desperately need to create cap space. The 29-year-old Smith piled up 36 catches for 430 yards and two scores last season before hauling in 13 grabs during the team's glory-filled postseason run.

Instead of cutting Smith to the wind, the Eagles wind up with Worley, the third-year cornerback who started 25 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons after Carolina grabbed him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Smith finished as the 79th ranked player at his position, per Pro Football Focus, but adds starting experience and depth in the secondary.

If we've learned anything from this Eagles front office -- just days removed from swapping for defensive lineman Michael Bennett -- Philly has just gotten started with the wheeling and dealing. This won't be their final move.