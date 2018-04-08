Tennessee Titans agree to deal with DT Bennie Logan

After losing out on the Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes, the Tennessee Titans have moved on to Plan B at defensive tackle.

Tennessee announced Sunday that it has agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

Logan was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2013 draft and played out his rookie deal in Philadelphia, playing in 59 games and compiling 5.5 sacks and 167 total tackle for the Eagles.

The Chiefs signed the free-agent Logan to a one-year, $8 million deal in 2017 to make up for the loss of Dontari Poe. Logan replaced Poe's production from 2015 and 2016, tallying 1.5 sacks and 52 total tackles in one year in K.C, but didn't make enough of an impression to warrant another deal.

Logan was ranked 86th on Around The NFL's list of top 101 free agents and was the second-best remaining defensive lineman available behind former Colts defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

In Tennessee, Logan replaces recently released Sylvester Williams and will be paired by three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who has racked up 39 career sacks in seven seasons with the Titans.