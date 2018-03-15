Ndamukong Suh schedules visits with Saints, Titans

Ndamukong Suh is the best defensive player left in free agency's quickly dissolving premier-player market, and several teams could be vying for his services.

The New Orleans Saints will be one of them. A source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Jane Slater that Suh will be in New Orleans on Friday for a visit. Slater adds the source said "the visit will be important for both sides to make sure it's a good fit."

Although Suh could be a good fit for the Saints, the team would need to clear some salary-cap space in order to accommodate a salary that likely would land in the $12 million-to-$17 million per-season range. According to Over The Cap, the Saints have about $8.6 million in cap breathing room after signing Drew Brees to his two-year, $50 million deal this week.

Suh, who's ranked No. 3 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018, was released by the Dolphins at the start of the free-agent signing period Wednesday -- three years after he signed a record six-year, $114 million contract with Miami. At 31, the five-time All-Pro is still considered an offense-disrupting monster capable of injecting a huge transformative element into any defense. His career stats showcase his almost otherworldly talents: 51.5 sacks, 420 tackles, 28 passes defensed and four forced fumbles over eight seasons.

While the Saints might want to be the first to get Suh in their building, plenty of other teams could join the chase in the days ahead. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Suh is set to visit the Tennessee Titans following the Saints. The Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are among the teams that could be potentially interested in pursuing Suh.