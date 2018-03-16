Packers sign Bears CB Kyle Fuller to offer sheet

Green Bay is attempting to poach a key player from an NFC North rival.

The Packers have signed cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. Fuller was designated with the $12.971 million transition tag, giving Chicago an opportunity to match any offer.

This is actually the second offer Fuller has received since Wednesday's onset of free agency. He didn't accept the first proposal, per Rapoport.

The Bears have five days to match the Packers' offer sheet, which is exactly what Chicago has planned to do, Rapoport added. If Green Bay's operatives use creative accounting to front-load the deal, however, it will be interesting to see if the contract's parameters alter their longstanding rival's plans.

Ranked No. 9 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018, Fuller is one of top defensive stars available after resurrecting his stalled career last season.

After a stalwart rookie year, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft disappointed in 2015 and missed all of 2016 with a nagging knee injury. By last offseason, his stock had fallen far enough that the Bears opted against exercising his fifth-year contract option.

Finally healthy again, Fuller emerged as a Pro Bowl-caliber corner in 2017, leading all NFL defensive backs in passes defensed, per Pro Football Focus.

Whether it's in Chicago or Green Bay, Fuller will soon cash in with a mega contract.