Bears expected to sign wide receiver Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson when free agency opens Wednesday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Robinson's 2017 season came to an abrupt end after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 1.

Jacksonville allowed Robinson to hit free agency, opting not to tag the 61st overall pick of the 2014 draft.

The 24-year-old Penn State product's best season was 2015, when he caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.